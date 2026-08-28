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UK's Watkin Jones warns on profit after delays to investor deals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Watkin Jones Warns on Annual Profits Amid Investor Deal Delays in UK

Profit Warning and Market Conditions

Aug 28 (Reuters) - British rental property developer Watkin Jones lowered its annual profit expectations on Friday, citing delays in closing real estate deals amid elevated interest rates and larger economic uncertainty.

Expectations for Second-Half Profit

• The company that constructs built-to-rent properties had earlier expected to deliver stronger second-half profit, contingent on the conclusion of certain investor-backed contracts in the final quarter

Delays in Investor-Backed Contracts

• However, Watkin Jones said it was unlikely all of the deals would be finalised by the September 30 fiscal year-end, leaving annual adjusted operating profit at a similar level to the first half.

Challenges Facing the Sector

Impact of Interest Rates and Economic Uncertainty

• Elevated interest rates and rising geopolitical uncertainty have made institutional investors hesitant to close deals, squeezing profits for British residential developers such as Watkin Jones, which rely on selling or forward-funding properties to those buyers.

Broader Sector Pressures

• Those pressures, alongside elevated construction costs and hefty building safety remediation bills, are being felt across the sector, from housebuilders to student and rental accommodation providers such as Unite

Company Outlook

Balance Sheet and Future Prospects

• Watkin Jones said a robust balance sheet left it well placed to benefit from long-term demand in its target sectors as conditions improve

Share Price Reaction

• The company's shares were down 5.6% in early trading

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit expectations trimmed as some investor-backed deals unlikely to close by September 30 year-end (Reuters Aug 28, 2026)
  • Broader sector pressures—from higher rates, geopolitical uncertainty to construction and safety costs—are weighing on build‑to‑rent developers like Watkin Jones
  • Company retains strong liquidity and pipeline diversity via 'Refresh' and development partnerships, positioning it to benefit when conditions stabilize

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Watkin Jones lower its annual profit expectations?
Watkin Jones lowered its profit expectations due to delays in closing real estate deals caused by elevated interest rates and economic uncertainty.
What caused delays in Watkin Jones' investor-backed contracts?
Delays were caused by institutional investors' hesitation in an environment of high interest rates and rising geopolitical uncertainty.
How is the broader UK property sector affected?
The sector faces squeezed profits due to higher interest rates, construction costs, and building safety bills, affecting developers and accommodation providers.
Is Watkin Jones financially stable despite the profit warning?
Watkin Jones reported a robust balance sheet, positioning it to benefit from long-term demand as market conditions improve.
How did the market react to Watkin Jones' announcement?
Watkin Jones shares dropped 5.6% in early trading following the profit warning announcement.

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