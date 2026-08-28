Watkin Jones Warns on Annual Profits Amid Investor Deal Delays in UK

Profit Warning and Market Conditions

Aug 28 (Reuters) - British rental property developer Watkin Jones lowered its annual profit expectations on Friday, citing delays in closing real estate deals amid elevated interest rates and larger economic uncertainty.

Expectations for Second-Half Profit

• The company that constructs built-to-rent properties had earlier expected to deliver stronger second-half profit, contingent on the conclusion of certain investor-backed contracts in the final quarter

Delays in Investor-Backed Contracts

• However, Watkin Jones said it was unlikely all of the deals would be finalised by the September 30 fiscal year-end, leaving annual adjusted operating profit at a similar level to the first half.

Challenges Facing the Sector

Impact of Interest Rates and Economic Uncertainty

• Elevated interest rates and rising geopolitical uncertainty have made institutional investors hesitant to close deals, squeezing profits for British residential developers such as Watkin Jones, which rely on selling or forward-funding properties to those buyers.

Broader Sector Pressures

• Those pressures, alongside elevated construction costs and hefty building safety remediation bills, are being felt across the sector, from housebuilders to student and rental accommodation providers such as Unite

Company Outlook

Balance Sheet and Future Prospects

• Watkin Jones said a robust balance sheet left it well placed to benefit from long-term demand in its target sectors as conditions improve

Share Price Reaction

• The company's shares were down 5.6% in early trading

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)