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Google changes spam policy in EU to avert antitrust fine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google changes spam policy in EU to avert antitrust fine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Google Alters Spam Policy in Europe to Address EU Antitrust Threat

Google's Response to EU Antitrust Concerns

Background: EU Scrutiny and Publisher Complaints

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google on Friday said it had changed its spam ​policy in Europe to address EU concerns that could have resulted in an antitrust fine.

The U.S. tech giant found itself in EU regulators' crosshairs after ​publishers complained about its site reputation abuse policy.

Understanding Site Reputation Abuse and Parasite SEO

It targets ​the practice of publishing third-party pages on a site in ⁠an attempt to abuse search rankings by taking advantage of ​the host site's ranking signals, commonly referred to as parasite SEO.

Impact of Google's Spam Policy in Europe

Demotion of News Media and Publisher Websites

The EU said that ​its monitoring showed ⁠that Google's spam policy demoted news media and other publishers' websites and content in Google search results, ​when those websites include content from commercial partners.

Policy Changes Effective August 30

Google said that from August 30 any manual actions taken to demote sites would not apply to users in the 27 EU nations, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein (the European Economic Area).

The policy would not change outside the European Economic Area, it added.

Regulatory and Legal Implications

European Commission Investigation

Concerns about the policy had prompted ​the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, to open an investigation under the Digital Markets Act, which aims to rein in the power ​of Big Tech.

Potential Penalties for DMA Breaches

DMA breaches can cost companies fines of up to ⁠10% ​of their global annual turnover.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Google’s change affects only manual actions under its site reputation abuse policy, lifting demotions for EEA users from August 30.
  • The modification aims to address EU concerns under the Digital Markets Act—particularly a Commission investigation launched in November 2025 into whether Google unfairly demoted publishers cooperating with commercial partners (digital-markets-act.ec.europa.eu).
  • This move comes amid broader EU regulatory pressure—including a recent €890 million fine in July 2026 for DMA breaches and ongoing scrutiny of Google’s search practices (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Google change its spam policy in Europe?
Google changed its spam policy in Europe to address EU concerns and avoid a possible antitrust fine related to site reputation abuse.
What is site reputation abuse?
Site reputation abuse involves publishing third-party pages on a host site to manipulate search rankings, also known as parasite SEO.
Which countries are affected by the new spam policy?
The changes apply to users in the 27 EU nations, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein, which make up the European Economic Area.
Will the spam policy remain unchanged elsewhere?
Yes, Google stated the spam policy would not change outside the European Economic Area.
What law is the EU using to investigate Google’s policy?
The investigation is being conducted under the Digital Markets Act, which aims to regulate Big Tech companies.

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