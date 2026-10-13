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Finance

Activist investor Ancora pushes Big Yellow to explore sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Ancora Pressures Big Yellow Group to Explore Sale After Share Decline

Ancora's Strategic Push for Big Yellow Group

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ancora Holdings has urged Britain-listed Big Yellow Group to launch a strategic review, including a potential sale of the self-storage company.

Ancora's Rationale and Shareholder Impact

A sale represents the best risk-adjusted outcome for shareholders, Ancora, which has a more than 4% stake in Big Yellow, said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Share Performance and Valuation Concerns

• Ancora said Big Yellow shares, which have fallen 23.6% so far this year, trade at an "unwarranted" discount to net asset value

• Big Yellow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• Ancora estimates Big Yellow is worth £12.36 ($16.38) per share; Its shares closed at £7.99 on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about £1.6 billion

Previous Takeover Discussions

• Ancora's push comes nearly a year after Big Yellow terminated discussions with Blackstone for a takeover at an undisclosed offer price

Potential for Renewed Interest

• Ancora said on Tuesday Blackstone had offered Big Yellow 50% above the current stock price and that if the company were to solicit interest from parties now, a deal could likely occur at a valuation above what Blackstone offered

• Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on its 2025 offer for Big Yellow

Big Yellow's Market Position and Attractiveness

• Big Yellow is "an attractive asset for both financial sponsors and strategic acquirers given the company's relative cheapness" compared to US storage REITs and the "scarcity value" of its UK portfolio, Ancora said

Broader Activist Trends and Market Context

• Ancora is among a growing number of activists pressing companies to pursue asset sales or takeovers as M&A activity rebounds and pressure mounts on boards to unlock shareholder value. It had in June urged specialty chemicals maker Ashland to explore a sale

($1 = 0.7545 pounds)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Ramirez in Mexico City; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Ancora advocates for a strategic review, citing Big Yellow’s ~23.6% year‑to‑date share drop and an “unwarranted” discount to net asset value; it values the company at £12.36 per share vs the £7.99 closing price, suggesting M&A could realize better valuation (iscfss.com).
  • Sector context: UK self‑storage REITs like Big Yellow trade at significant discounts to NAV—Savills flagged a ~15% discount in October 2025, while other analysts cite up to 35–36% gap—making them attractive to private capital (savills.co.uk).
  • Valuation and fundamentals: Big Yellow’s FY26 portfolio yields around 5%, with adjusted EPRA NAV at ~1,370p per share (~£13.70), and its P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples remain modest compared to US peers, underscoring both defensibility and potential undervaluation (storebay.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is urging Big Yellow Group to consider a sale?
Activist investor Ancora Holdings is urging Big Yellow Group to launch a strategic review including a potential sale.
What is Ancora's stake in Big Yellow?
Ancora holds more than a 4% stake in Big Yellow Group.
Why does Ancora believe a sale is necessary?
Ancora believes Big Yellow shares are undervalued and a sale represents the best risk-adjusted outcome for shareholders.
How much does Ancora estimate Big Yellow is worth per share?
Ancora estimates Big Yellow is worth £12.36 ($16.38) per share.
What was the previous takeover interest in Big Yellow?
Big Yellow previously engaged in discussions with Blackstone, which had offered a 50% premium above the current stock price.

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