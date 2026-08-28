GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia's VTB reports sharp rise in July profit, reaffirms full-year forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia's VTB reports sharp rise in July profit, reaffirms full-year forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russia's VTB Sees 73% Year-on-Year Profit Surge in July, Targets 2026 Gains

VTB's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

July 2023 Profit Growth

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB on Friday said that its July net profit had risen 73.4% year-on-year to 40.4 billion roubles ($469.77 million).

Long-Term Profit Targets

2026 Profit Ambitions

The bank reaffirmed its 2026 profit target of 600 billion roubles.

Exchange Rate Context

($1 = 86.0000 roubles)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

Key Takeaways

  • July net profit jumped 73.4% year‑on‑year to ₽40.4 billion (approx $470 million).
  • Bank reaffirms conservative full‑year profit target of ₽600 billion, dropping prior range of ₽600‑650 billion (interfax.ru).
  • VTB’s H1 net profit fell nearly 20% to ₽225.2 billion amid market setbacks, implying a strong H2 return needed to hit the annual goal (amp.rbc.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did VTB's net profit increase in July year-on-year?
VTB's net profit for July rose by 73.4% year-on-year, reaching 40.4 billion roubles.
What is VTB's profit target for 2026?
VTB has reaffirmed its profit target of 600 billion roubles for 2026.
What is the US dollar equivalent of VTB's July net profit?
VTB's July net profit is approximately $469.77 million.
Which is Russia's second-largest lender?
VTB is Russia's second-largest lender.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German unemployment rises slightly less than expected in August

German unemployment rises slightly less than expected in August

Image for Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Image for Kimberly-Clark seeks EU approval for $40 billion Kenvue deal

Kimberly-Clark seeks EU approval for $40 billion Kenvue deal

Image for How Shein had to make peace with China to finally go public​

How Shein had to make peace with China to finally go public​

Image for Factbox-Who is Norway's new king?

Factbox-Who is Norway's new king?

Image for Google changes spam policy in EU to avert antitrust fine

Google changes spam policy in EU to avert antitrust fine

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for NEWSMAKER-Mette-Marit, Norway's embattled new queen
NEWSMAKER-Mette-Marit, Norway's embattled new queen
Image for UK's Watkin Jones warns on profit after delays to investor deals
UK's Watkin Jones warns on profit after delays to investor deals
Image for French economy stagnated in second quarter, lagging estimates
French economy stagnated in second quarter, lagging estimates
Image for Haakon, the reluctant prince who became Norway's new king
Haakon, the reluctant prince who became Norway's new king
Image for French preliminary inflation at 2.7% in August
French preliminary inflation at 2.7% in August
Image for Oil on track for weekly loss even as Iran tensions simmer
Oil on track for weekly loss even as Iran tensions simmer
Image for Lake formed by landslide on Nepal-Tibet border overflows, halting rescue work
Lake formed by landslide on Nepal-Tibet border overflows, halting rescue work
Image for Russia's VTB says Wildberries deal on track despite Ukrainian attacks
Russia's VTB says Wildberries deal on track despite Ukrainian attacks
Image for German import prices up 6.8% y/y in July
German import prices up 6.8% y/y in July
Image for German chemical industry mood turns positive for first time in four years, Ifo says
German chemical industry mood turns positive for first time in four years, Ifo says
Image for Unipol chair pledges to keep MPS headquarters in Siena
Unipol chair pledges to keep MPS headquarters in Siena
Image for Dollar flat near one-week high as investors await Warsh's Jackson Hole debut
Dollar flat near one-week high as investors await Warsh's Jackson Hole debut
View All Finance Posts