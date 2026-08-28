Russia's VTB Sees 73% Year-on-Year Profit Surge in July, Targets 2026 Gains
VTB's Financial Performance and Future Outlook
July 2023 Profit Growth
MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB on Friday said that its July net profit had risen 73.4% year-on-year to 40.4 billion roubles ($469.77 million).
Long-Term Profit Targets
2026 Profit Ambitions
The bank reaffirmed its 2026 profit target of 600 billion roubles.
Exchange Rate Context
($1 = 86.0000 roubles)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)