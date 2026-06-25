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Asian stocks surge as Micron earnings ease AI fears - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian stocks surge as Micron earnings ease AI fears

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Tech stocks surge as Micron earnings ease AI fears, oil falls further

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Alun John and Ankur Banerjee

LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Stocks surged on Thursday after strong earnings and forecasts from chipmakers Micron and Qualcomm helped reignite the AI rally, while the dollar sat around a one-year high against peers despite a fall in oil and Treasury yields.

AI Rally Boosts Tech Stocks

Tech-heavy Asian markets rose sharply after Micron said its customers had committed $22 billion for its memory chips, while Qualcomm anticipates $15 billion in sales from its data centre business by 2029, 

Micron and Qualcomm Lead Gains

Micron shares rose 17% in premarket trading and Qualcomm 12%.

Regional Market Performance

Japan's Nikkei jumped 4.6%, South Korea's KOSPI gained 5.4%, while futures on the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which includes both Micron and Qualcomm, gained 2.1%.

Investor Sentiment and Valuations

Investor concern that valuations for AI-related companies have become stretched following years of gains has weighed on markets in recent days, leading to volatile sessions — the Nasdaq 100 fell 3.3% on Tuesday.

Analyst Commentary

"Earnings trump everything," said analysts at Barclays in a Thursday note. "Markets are not cheap. Investors expect continued double-digit earnings growth into 2027, and the margin for disappointment has narrowed."

European and U.S. Market Moves

Europe has fewer tech stocks, and the broad STOXX 600 was up 0.7%, though the tech subindex gained 2.2%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.65%.

Oil Prices and Inflation Impact

Oil Returns to Pre-War Levels

OIL BACK TO PRE-WAR LEVELS AS TANKERS EXIT HORMUZ

The other big story in global markets was oil, and prices extended their decline on Thursday as stranded tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz following an initial accord to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, easing supply concerns. [O/R]

Brent crude futures dropped 0.7% to $73.2 a barrel, a fall of 9% this week to erase all the gains from the war.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.6% to $69.76 a barrel.

Inflation and Bond Markets

Easing oil prices may help reduce some inflation pressure, which has sent government bonds rallying in both the U.S. and Europe.

Germany's 10-year yield was down 1 bp at 2.86% but has fallen 12 bps this week as traders wonder whether the European Central Bank will raise rates again this year.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was flat on Thursday, at 4.40%, having dropped 7 bps the previous day.

It dipped marginally after U.S. data showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.4% in May, compared with a 0.5% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

However, with the yearly figure breaking above 4% for the first time in three years, the data still supports bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike this year, which has caused U.S. yields to fall less than those elsewhere and boosted the dollar.

Currency and Commodity Movements

Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness

The euro was last at $1.1339, a whisker above Wednesday's 13-month low, while the Japanese yen is near its lowest in 40 years on the dollar on the brink of more intervention from Tokyo after the last bout around May failed to stem the fragile currency's decline. [FRX/]

The yen was last at 161.87 per U.S. dollar, not far from the two-year low it hit last week. A break below 161.96 would take yen to its lowest level since 1986.  

Gold Prices Under Pressure

The strengthening dollar has weighed on gold, which slid below $4,000 an ounce for the first time in 2026. Spot gold last fetched $3,980 per ounce, hovering near its lowest since November. [GOL/]    

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kate Mayberry, Shri Navaratnam and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Micron reported exceptionally strong Q3 FY2026 results—revenue rose to $41.46B from $9.3B a year earlier—boosted by surging AI‑driven memory demand; the company also secured approximately $22B in customer commitments under strategic agreements. (reddit.com)
  • Qualcomm unveiled its FY2029 strategy, targeting over $15B from data‑center operations and $40B in non‑handset revenue, signaling diversification beyond smartphones into AI infrastructure. (investing.com)
  • These strong tech earnings prospects lifted Asia-Pacific equities: MSCI’s Asia-Pacific ex‑Japan index rose 1.3%, Japan’s Nikkei gained over 2%, and South Korea’s KOSPI surged 5.5%, while U.S. index futures also climbed—as markets recalibrated AI sector valuation concerns. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stock markets surge?
Asian stocks surged due to strong earnings and forecasts from chip companies Micron and Qualcomm, which helped ease concerns over the ongoing AI stock rally.
How did Micron's earnings impact the market?
Micron's report of $22 billion in customer commitments for memory chips boosted confidence in tech-heavy Asian markets, leading to a sharp rise.
What happened to oil prices during this period?
Oil prices extended their decline as stranded tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz, easing supply concerns and lowering Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices.
How are interest rates and inflation affecting the markets?
Elevated oil prices and persistent inflation keep pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to potentially raise interest rates, impacting global market sentiment.
What is the outlook for the Japanese yen?
Rising expectations of a U.S. rate hike have weakened the Japanese yen, bringing it near its lowest level against the dollar in 40 years.

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