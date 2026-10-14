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Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Stocks Banking Inflation

Asia Shares Rebound with Chipmakers as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data

Market Overview and Investor Sentiment

By Jiaxing Li

Asian Markets Edge Higher

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday as those related to artificial intelligence found respite after a selloff, while any gain was tempered by elevated oil prices and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the global day.

Chipmakers Lead Recovery

Among firms in the AI supply chain, chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose more than 2% in South Korea while Kioxia was steady in Japan, recovering some of the previous session's loss.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5% after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with a mild loss. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% and South Korea's Kospi added 1.8%.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Concerns

Sentiment remained cautious, however, with oil prices elevated as concern over energy supplies intensified following Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.8% to $94.96 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $106.6.

Analyst Commentary

"After yesterday's chip-led sell-off in the region ... market participants will be gauging whether shakiness across major indices eases. The geopolitical situation globally and the impact on energy markets won't help," said analyst Kyle Rodda at Capital.com.

Safe-Haven Assets and Wall Street Performance

In another sign of risk aversion, longer-dated bonds rallied as investors sought safety. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was steady at 5.221% after touching its lowest in nearly two weeks, while that on 30-year notes held at 5.569% following a three-day decline.

On Wall Street overnight, U.S. bank stocks lost ground after mixed quarterly earnings results from Citigroup and peers, weighing on broader markets.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.04% at 7,858.8.

CPI Test and Inflation Expectations

Awaiting U.S. CPI Data

CPI TEST AWAITED

Market participants were awaiting US consumer price index data on Wednesday, hoping to extract clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.

On average, economists estimated headline inflation accelerated to an annual 3.6% in September due to rebounding energy prices, with the core CPI rising 0.2% on a monthly basis.

Potential Impact on Fed Policy

"The risk is the core CPI surprises to the upside because of strong consumer demand and higher costs, pushing up market pricing of an October Fed hike and the USD," said currency strategist Carol Kong at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Investors priced in a 22% chance of an October interest rate hike ahead of the CPI data, the CME FedWatch Tool showed.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said the Fed may need to raise its policy rate once more this year to slow inflation, but that he sees no need for hikes in 2027.

Currency Movements and Global Data

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against the currencies of some major trading partners, was down at 102.17. The euro was little changed at $1.1202.

Market participants were also awaiting Chinese inflation data on Wednesday, looking for signs of reviving domestic demand amid deflationary pressure.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • AI‑linked chipmakers like Samsung and SK Hynix rebounded over 2% amid relief after a prior selloff (investing.com)
  • Oil prices remain elevated—Brent at about $106‑$107 and U.S. crude near $94—on ongoing Houthi attacks raising supply concerns (investing.com)
  • Markets await the U.S. September CPI—expected to accelerate to roughly 3.6% YoY—as investors gauge the implications for Fed rate policy (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares edge higher in today's market?
Asian shares rose after chipmakers in the AI supply chain rebounded from a recent sell-off, despite elevated oil prices and investor caution ahead of U.S. CPI data.
Which chipmakers contributed to gains in the Asian markets?
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in South Korea rose over 2%, while Kioxia remained steady in Japan, leading the rebound in AI-related stocks.
How are oil prices affecting market sentiment?
Elevated oil prices, driven by concerns over energy supplies and recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, tempered gains and increased risk aversion among investors.
What are investors expecting from the upcoming U.S. CPI data?
Investors hope the U.S. CPI data will provide clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, which could impact global markets and the U.S. dollar.
How did U.S. bank stocks perform in the previous session?
U.S. bank stocks declined following mixed quarterly earnings reports from Citigroup and peers, which weighed on broader Wall Street markets.

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