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Oil prices climb as traders weigh Saudi supply risk, Russian diesel flow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices climb as traders weigh Saudi supply risk, Russian diesel flow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Energy

Oil Prices Climb on Saudi Supply Risk, Russian Diesel Exports Impact

By Yuka Obayashi

Market Reactions to Middle East Tensions and Russian Diesel Exports

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as traders weighed supply risk from fighting between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia against the prospect of increased diesel from Russia.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 0.8%, to $106.58 a barrel by 0030 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 80 cents, or 0.9%, to $94.94. Brent fell 0.9% on Tuesday, while WTI rose 0.4%.

Expert Insights on Supply Concerns

"Supply concern stemming from conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia is driving prices higher," said chief strategist Hiroyuki Kikukawa at Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

Russian Diesel Exports and Market Tightness

"However, the expectation that increased Russian diesel exports will ease market tightness is likely to limit sharp price movement in either direction," Kikukawa said, projecting WTI to trade between $90 to $100 a barrel.

Recent Attacks and Oil Infrastructure Risks

The Houthis attacked an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil firm Saudi Aramco in the city of Dhahran, causing a limited fire, Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The group has fired ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia over the past week in retaliation for the kingdom's support of Yemeni government forces. Riyadh's international airport has been hit four times, with a strike on Saturday killing 13 people.

OPEC+ Production and Geopolitical Developments

Last month, Saudi Arabia raised oil production despite disruption to shipments caused by the US-Iran war, leading to a sharp production increase from OPEC+ — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including as Russia — OPEC said on Tuesday.

Iran's Strategy in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is deploying new tactics to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz to keep oil prices high and influence US midterm elections, two senior Iranian officials told Reuters.

Russian Diesel Export Deal and Ukraine Peace Talks

In Russia, the government said on Tuesday it did not see any direct link between peace talks with Ukraine and its deal to export diesel to the US.

The comment came after Reuters reported that US envoys had told Ukrainian officials on Friday that the deal was part of an attempt to draw Russia back to negotiations for a peace settlement.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Houthi attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, including a limited fire at an Aramco administrative building in Dhahran, stirred supply concerns (internazionale.it)
  • Russia, under a new diesel deal brokered with the US, may boost exports to pre-crisis levels of 3.0–3.5 million metric tons per month, potentially easing tight global diesel supply (investing.com)
  • Despite yesterday’s drop in Brent, prices rebounded—with Brent up ~0.8% at $106.58 and WTI up ~0.9% at $94.94—as traders balanced geopolitical risks with anticipated supply relief (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices climb on Wednesday?
Oil prices climbed due to supply risks from conflict between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia, countered by expectations of increased Russian diesel exports.
How did Brent crude and WTI perform?
Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to $106.58 a barrel, while WTI gained 0.9% to $94.94 by 0030 GMT.
What was the impact of the Houthis' attacks on Saudi oil facilities?
The Houthis attacked a Saudi Aramco building in Dhahran, causing a limited fire and adding to oil supply concerns.
How might increased Russian diesel exports affect oil prices?
Increased Russian diesel exports could ease market tightness and potentially limit sharp price movements in oil.
Is there a connection between Russian diesel exports and Ukraine peace talks?
The Russian government stated there is no direct link between peace talks with Ukraine and its diesel export deal to the US.

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