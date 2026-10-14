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IMF says higher bond yields underscore urgency of fiscal consolidation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF says higher bond yields underscore urgency of fiscal consolidation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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IMF Warns Rising Bond Yields Demand Urgent Fiscal Consolidation Worldwide

IMF Calls for Immediate Fiscal Action Amid Soaring Bond Yields

By Andrea Shalal

IMF's Urgent Warning on Fiscal Policy

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged advanced economies and others to take urgent action to reduce government spending, cut deficits and reduce debt levels, warning that delays would only make the job harder in coming years.

Rodrigo Valdes, head of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs department, said rising sovereign bond yields were adding to fiscal pressures at a time when average public debt was poised to hit 100% of gross domestic product, the highest seen since World War Two, leaving countries with less margin for delay.

Worsening Fiscal Results and Delayed Adjustments

"The fiscal results this year are worse than expected six months ago, and worse than they were one year ago," Valdes told Reuters in an interview ahead of this week's meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok. The majority of countries were now looking at spending more instead of tightening their belts, he said. 

Hammering home a central message from the IMF, Valdes said major advanced economies with high debt needed to build political support for concrete plans to contain borrowing costs in the medium term, and limit spillovers to the rest of the world.

Consequences of Delayed Fiscal Consolidation

"The more countries wait, the more painful the adjustment becomes," the IMF said in a blog released on Wednesday. Delaying adjustments would lead to increasing interest burdens and fiscal vulnerabilities, further narrowing policy options.

Impact on Emerging and Low-Income Economies

Financing conditions for many emerging market and developing economies had remained favorable, but might not last, the IMF said, urging those countries to also reduce their fiscal vulnerabilities and strengthen debt management.

Low-income countries, where external financing was already tighter, needed to strengthen their tax systems and improve spending efficiency, the IMF said.

Drivers of Rising Sovereign Yields

High oil prices, persistent inflation, stronger investment demand and higher-than-expected AI growth have driven sharp increases in long-term sovereign yields in recent months. The Group of Seven's average 10-year government bond yield rose over 110 basis points between February and September, reaching its highest level in nearly two decades, the IMF said.

Rising Costs and Fiscal Pressures

The IMF said the effective average cost of government financing was projected to rise to 3.7% by 2031 from 2.3% in 2021. In the US, interest payments were expected to reach 5.3% of GDP, up from 2.8% of GDP before the COVID pandemic, roughly equal to its projected expenditure on Social Security. 

That number was even higher in low-income countries, where interest payments today consume over 15% of tax revenues, compared to an average cost of around 9% between 2011 and 2019.

Shorter Debt Maturities and Higher Rates

Adding to the stress, governments in advanced economies were refinancing more debt at shorter maturities, causing higher rates to pass through to government costs more quickly, the IMF said. For the G7 and Spain, it said, the share of debt maturing within one year was now approaching 30%.

Inflation, Energy Prices, and Policy Constraints

Inflation rates above target and higher energy prices meant central bankers would likely need to keep rates higher for longer, which in turn would limit governments' ability to respond to downturns, just as demands for increased spending on defense, energy security and aging populations were mounting.

Outlook and Final Warnings

The IMF said interest rates on debt also now exceeded expected nominal growth rates in a number of countries, which would make it even harder for them to stabilize debt.

"The time is now," Valdes said, underscoring the need for most countries to start fiscal consolidation. "This is unfortunately like the gravity law. There's no way out of the fiscal dynamics here."    

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • Global public debt is approaching 100 % of GDP, the highest since World War II, increasing vulnerability to rising bond yields (IMF projections)
  • Rising borrowing costs—from higher yields and short-maturity refinancing—will significantly raise debt servicing burdens, narrowing fiscal policy space
  • The IMF urges all country groups to act now: advanced economies to build political consensus for medium‑term consolidation; emerging markets to strengthen debt management; low‑income countries to improve tax systems and spending efficiency

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the IMF urging fiscal consolidation?
The IMF stresses the need for fiscal consolidation due to rising bond yields, increasing debt levels, and growing fiscal pressures in advanced economies.
How have sovereign bond yields changed recently?
Sovereign bond yields have sharply increased, with the G7's average 10-year yield rising over 110 basis points between February and September.
What are the consequences of delaying fiscal adjustments?
Delays in fiscal adjustments could lead to greater interest burdens, increased fiscal vulnerabilities, and fewer policy options for governments.
How does rising debt affect low-income countries?
Low-income countries face higher interest payment rates, consuming over 15% of tax revenues, and struggle with tighter external financing conditions.
What fiscal policies does the IMF recommend?
The IMF recommends reducing spending, cutting deficits, strengthening tax systems, and implementing debt management strategies to improve fiscal resilience.

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