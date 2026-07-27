Volkswagen in Takeover Talks with Gotion for Valencia Battery Plant in Spain
Overview of Volkswagen and Gotion's Negotiations
Background of the Takeover Discussions
BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and its Chinese partner Gotion are in advanced talks regarding a takeover of Volkswagen's battery plant in Valencia, Spanish trade publication La Tribuna de Automoción reported on Monday.
Details of the Negotiation Process
The process has involved high-level visits from the Chinese battery manufacturer's CEO to evaluate the operation, the report said, citing industry sources.
Official Statements and Reporting
A spokesperson for Volkswagen had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Rachel More and Victoria Waldersee)