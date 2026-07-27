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Volkswagen in takeover talks with Chinese partner on Spanish battery plant, trade outlet reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen in takeover talks with Chinese partner on Spanish battery plant, trade outlet reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Volkswagen in Takeover Talks with Gotion for Valencia Battery Plant in Spain

Overview of Volkswagen and Gotion's Negotiations

Background of the Takeover Discussions

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and its Chinese partner Gotion are in advanced talks regarding a takeover of Volkswagen's battery plant in Valencia, Spanish trade publication La Tribuna de Automoción reported on Monday.

Details of the Negotiation Process

The process has involved high-level visits from the Chinese battery manufacturer's CEO to evaluate the operation, the report said, citing industry sources.

Official Statements and Reporting

A spokesperson for Volkswagen had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Victoria Waldersee)

Key Takeaways

  • Gotion aims to form a joint venture to control PowerCo’s Valencia gigafactory, which will start preseries cell production in December 2026 (latribunadeautomocion.es)
  • Valencia gigafactory is central to VW’s “Future: Fast Forward” electrification strategy in Spain with €10 billion investment and 40 GWh initial capacity powered by 100% renewable energy (volkswagen-group.com)
  • Gotion is already a technology partner to VW in Salzgitter and a key shareholder (around 26%) in Gotion High‑Tech, integral to VW’s unified cell supply chain ambition (volkswagen-group.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Volkswagen in takeover talks with for the Valencia battery plant?
Volkswagen is in advanced takeover talks with its Chinese partner, Gotion, regarding the battery plant in Valencia.
What is the purpose of the visits from Gotion's CEO to Valencia?
Gotion's CEO has visited the Valencia plant to evaluate the operation as part of the takeover discussions.
Has Volkswagen commented on the potential takeover?
A spokesperson for Volkswagen had no immediate comment regarding the takeover talks.
Which publication reported the Volkswagen-Gotion talks?
The talks were reported by Spanish trade publication La Tribuna de Automoción.

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