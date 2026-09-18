INEOS to Begin EU’s First Large-Scale Carbon Storage Project in Danish North Sea
Overview of the Greensand Carbon Storage Initiative
Project Launch and Objectives
COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's first full-scale carbon dioxide storage is set to start operations on Friday, INEOS said in a statement.
Key Features of the Greensand Project
- The British company's Greensand project will bury emissions beneath the Danish North Sea.
- Greensand can store up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2 a year in this first phase and is designed to scale up to 4 million to 8 million tonnes annually when reaching full capacity, the company said.
- CO2 from Danish biomethane plants will be liquefied, trucked to the Port of Esbjerg and shipped to the depleted Nini West oil field some 250 km offshore for injection about 1,800 metres below the seabed.
Statements from Key Stakeholders
“We set out a path for European industries: to continue their transition to a low-carbon future, while maintaining production, investments, and employment in our continent. And we open a new front in the existential fight against climate change," European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen said in the statement.
Comparison with Other Carbon Storage Projects
- Norway's Northern Lights began storing CO2 in August 2025, but Norway is not an EU member.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)