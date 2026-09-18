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INEOS says EU's first full-scale carbon storage project to start operating - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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INEOS says EU's first full-scale carbon storage project to start operating

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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INEOS to Begin EU’s First Large-Scale Carbon Storage Project in Danish North Sea

Overview of the Greensand Carbon Storage Initiative

Project Launch and Objectives

COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's first full-scale carbon dioxide storage is set to start operations on Friday, INEOS said in a statement.

Key Features of the Greensand Project

  • The British company's Greensand project will bury emissions beneath the Danish North Sea.
  • Greensand can store up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2 a year in this first phase and is designed to scale up to 4 million to 8 million tonnes annually when reaching full capacity, the company said.
  • CO2 from Danish biomethane plants will be liquefied, trucked to the Port of Esbjerg and shipped to the depleted Nini West oil field some 250 km offshore for injection about 1,800 metres below the seabed.
Statements from Key Stakeholders

“We set out a path for European industries: to continue their transition to a low-carbon future, while maintaining production, investments, and employment in our continent. And we open a new front in the existential fight against climate change," European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen said in the statement.

Comparison with Other Carbon Storage Projects

  • Norway's Northern Lights began storing CO2 in August 2025, but Norway is not an EU member.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Greensand inaugurates Europe’s first full‑scale operational CO₂ storage site within the EU on 18 September 2026, with initial capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year and potential to scale to 4–8 million tonnes annually by 2030 (greensandfuture.com)
  • The project will capture CO₂ from Danish biomethane plants, liquefy it, transport it via trucks to Esbjerg, then ship and inject it into the Nini West field around 1,800 metres beneath the seabed (ineos.com)
  • Although Norway’s Northern Lights CCS project began storing CO₂ in August 2025, it lies outside the EU. It stores CO₂ under the Norwegian North Sea, injecting into reservoirs some 2,500–2,600 m deep, with current capacity of 1.5 Mt/year and expansion planned to 5 Mt/year (norlights.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the INEOS Greensand project?
The INEOS Greensand project is the EU's first full-scale carbon storage initiative, aiming to bury CO2 emissions beneath the Danish North Sea.
How much CO2 can Greensand store annually?
Greensand can store up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year in its first phase and is designed to scale up to 4-8 million tonnes at full capacity.
Where will the captured CO2 be stored?
Captured CO2 will be injected into the depleted Nini West oil field, about 250 km offshore and 1,800 metres below the seabed.
What is the significance of the project for the EU?
The project supports EU industries' transition to a low-carbon future while maintaining production, investments, and employment.
Is Norway's Northern Lights project part of the EU initiative?
No, Norway's Northern Lights commenced CO2 storage in 2025, but Norway is not an EU member.

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