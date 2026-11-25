Parents and senior citizens are more prone to illness or health issues due to age. According to industry estimates reported by Reuters, medical inflation in India is around 12%–14% annually. A major illness or surgery can lead to significant medical expenses and put a strain on a family’s savings.
Considering this, having medical insurance for parents is essential. However, people often get confused when choosing the right sum insured for their parents' health insurance. In this article, we will explain how much health cover is sufficient for parents.
₹5 Lakh vs ₹10 Lakh vs ₹25 Lakh: Which Health Insurance Cover Is Suitable for Your Parents?
Let's look at the different sum insured options for senior citizens across the country.
|Sum Insured Options
|Potential Consideration
|Limitations to Assess
|₹5 Lakh
|May be suitable for basic hospitalisation needs and treatments with lower medical costs.
|May not be enough for major surgeries or advanced treatments, especially in metropolitan cities where healthcare costs are often higher.
|₹10 Lakh
|Provides more coverage for common surgeries, hospital stays and treatments with moderate medical expenses.
|May not be sufficient for complex surgeries, prolonged hospital stays or multiple medical treatments within the policy year.
|₹25 Lakh
|Provides a larger financial cushion for major surgeries, advanced treatments and extended hospitalisation.
|May come with a higher premium. It is also important to check room rent limits, co-payments, and other policy conditions.
Factors to Consider When Choosing Health Insurance for Parents
Consider these factors when choosing a health insurance plan for your parents. Keeping these key points in mind can help you select a policy that aligns with their healthcare needs and financial requirements.
Entry Age: Check whether the policy has an upper age limit to join. Many health insurance plans in India offer entry ages of 61 years and above, with no maximum entry age.
Co-Payment Clauses: Many senior citizen health insurance plans require a co-payment, which means you pay a fixed percentage of the admissible claim amount. While a higher co-payment may reduce the premium, it can increase your share of expenses during hospitalisation.
Right Sum Insured: Healthcare costs keep rising every year. Make sure the chosen cover amount can handle multiple hospital visits or prolonged treatments in your parents' city of residence, rather than just covering a single minor illness.
Waiting Period for Pre-Existing Disease: Older parents often manage conditions like hypertension, diabetes, or joint issues. Review the waiting period required before these pre-existing conditions are covered, and prioritise plans with shorter waiting periods.
Benefits of Choosing Higher Sum Insured for Parents
Coverage for Major Surgeries and Illness: A higher sum insured can provide a larger financial buffer for major treatments such as joint replacements, bypass surgeries, stroke rehabilitation and cancer care. However, claim payments remain subject to policy terms, waiting periods, exclusions, co-payments and applicable sub-limits.
Access to Suitable Healthcare: A higher sum insured may offer greater financial flexibility when seeking treatment at preferred hospitals. However, hospital expenses and room eligibility remain subject to the policy's network, room rent limits, co-payment clauses and other applicable terms.
Protection Against High Medical Inflation: Healthcare costs rise every year, and treatments become more expensive over time. A higher sum insured can help manage higher hospital bills and reduce the chances of running out of coverage. The actual amount covered will depend on the policy terms and conditions.
A TATA AIG Policy Example
With TATA AIG Elder Care health insurance, you can protect your parents with flexible sum insured options of ₹5 lakhs, ₹10 lakhs, and ₹25 lakhs to match your budget and healthcare needs.
The plan has no maximum entry age limit, making it an option for senior citizens seeking health insurance coverage. They have a vast network of 15,000+ hospitals across the country. You can also get discounts up to 10% on long-term health plans and up to 20% on family floater plans.