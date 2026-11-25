United Financial Investments PLC (UFICO) has been named Fastest Growing Securities Brokerage Jordan 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards, recognising the strong growth of its brokerage business and the trust of its clients.

United Financial Investments PLC (UFICO) has been named Fastest Growing Securities Brokerage Jordan 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards, recognising the strong growth of its brokerage business and the trust of its clients.

Established in 1980 and listed on the Amman Stock Exchange in 1996 under the ticker UCFI, UFICO is a leading Jordanian investment banking and brokerage firm. Its shareholders include two of Jordan's major banks, Jordan Kuwait Bank and the Housing Bank. UFICO's services cover securities brokerage, financial advisory, issue management, equity and debt arrangement and placement, and equity research. The company has affiliations and alliances with financial companies in Palestine, Syria and the UAE, and holds a stake in BHM Capital, one of the leading brokerage firms in Dubai.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team. Our growth has been built on strategic acquisitions alongside new services that broaden our clients' access to markets, from global equities to foreign exchange. We remain committed to supporting the development of Jordan's capital markets," said Zaid F. Nassif, Chief Executive Officer of UFICO.

"Developing a securities brokerage business requires attention to client needs, reliable execution and the infrastructure that supports access to financial markets. United Financial Investments PLC's recognition as Fastest Growing Securities Brokerage Jordan 2026 marks an important milestone for the company. We congratulate UFICO and its team on this achievement and look forward to following its continued development within Jordan's capital markets," said Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review.

Growth Through Acquisitions and New Services

UFICO has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions. It began with Sanad Capital in 2021, followed by The Arab Financial Investment Company and Al Mawared Brokerage Company in 2022, and EFG Hermes Jordan in 2023. More recently, the company has completed its mergers with International Financial Center and Al-Hekma, a key milestone that strengthens its position among Jordan's leading brokerage firms. Alongside this expansion, UFICO has introduced new services, including access to global markets and foreign exchange. Over the last five years, its trading volume has grown by around 250%.

Connecting Investors with Securities Markets

Securities brokers provide an important connection between investors and financial markets. Their role goes beyond receiving orders to supporting the processes, information and account services that enable clients to trade with confidence. UFICO offers internet trading through mobile applications, giving investors a convenient way to monitor markets and place orders, backed by reliable systems and clear communication with clients.

Pioneering Investment Products

UFICO established the ASE20 fund, which tracks the Amman Stock Exchange ASE20 index and gives investors diversified exposure to Jordan's leading listed companies. Since its inception on 1 June 2025, the fund's unit price has grown by more than 40%.

Supporting Participation in Jordan's Capital Markets

Brokerage services are part of the infrastructure through which investors buy and sell securities and companies connect with market participants. By combining technology with operational discipline, research and close client relationships, UFICO continues to support investors and corporate clients across Jordan's capital markets.

About United Financial Investments PLC

United Financial Investments PLC, also known as UFICO, is a Jordanian investment banking and brokerage firm established in 1980 and listed on the Amman Stock Exchange in 1996 under the ticker UCFI. Its services include securities brokerage, financial advisory, issue management, equity and debt arrangement and placement, and equity research. For more information, visit www.ufico.com.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme recognises achievement across banking, finance, investment, insurance, fintech, wealth management and related financial services. The awards highlight organisations and teams contributing to the development of financial services through their business activities, innovation and customer focus.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is an international financial publication covering banking, finance, insurance, wealth management, capital markets, fintech and global business. Through news, analysis, interviews and industry commentary, the publication serves financial professionals, business leaders and readers seeking insight into developments across the financial services sector.