A retailer can expand for years by leasing stores while another buys its premises. Both need space to sell goods, but the arrangements put different commitments on their balance sheets and change how expenses appear. A similar comparison arises when an airline leases aircraft or a distributor leases…

A retailer can expand for years by leasing stores while another buys its premises. Both need space to sell goods, but the arrangements put different commitments on their balance sheets and change how expenses appear. A similar comparison arises when an airline leases aircraft or a distributor leases vehicles. Reading the lease figures alongside cash flow helps explain how much the business has committed to pay, what it gets in return and why two companies with similar operations can report different results.

IFRS 16 generally requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for qualifying leases. The asset reflects the contractual right to use the underlying property or equipment. The liability reflects the obligation to make the lease payments included in its measurement. The standard allows recognition exemptions for qualifying short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. As a result, the balance sheet gives investors a view of many lease commitments while the notes help explain which payments sit outside the reported liability. IFRS 16 Leases

Why the liability is smaller than the cash payments

Imagine a fictional distributor that leases a warehouse for five years. It agrees to pay $100,000 at the end of each year. Assume a 5% discount rate, no upfront adjustments and that the contract contains no other payments or options. The five payments add up to $500,000. Applying the discount rate gives a present value of about $433,000 at commencement. In this simplified example, the business initially recognises a lease liability and a right-of-use asset of about that amount. The contract still calls for $500,000 in nominal payments over the term.

The difference reflects the time value of money. Payments due in several years have a lower present value than an identical payment due sooner. IFRS 16 requires the rate implicit in the lease when that rate can be readily determined. If unavailable, the lessee uses its incremental borrowing rate, which reflects the cost of borrowing in comparable circumstances. Similar payment schedules can produce different initial liabilities when the measuring companies use different rates that reflect their circumstances. IFRS 16 initial measurement requirements

As each payment is made, part of it reduces the principal of the liability. Interest accrues on the remaining balance. Under the assumptions in the example, interest in the first year is about $21,650, and the first payment reduces the principal by roughly $78,350. The lease liability at year end is therefore about $354,600. At the same time, the warehouse right-of-use asset is depreciated. The asset and liability can decline at different speeds during the lease even though they started at the same amount.

The same calculation can help a business read a proposal before it signs. Two landlords may quote the same annual rent, but one may require earlier payments or a longer term. The two contracts would use cash on different dates and can lead to different initial liability measurements. A financial statement comparison is easier when the reader can see how long the arrangements run and what the reported figures assume about payment timing.

A change in presentation can lift EBITDA

Under the standard lessee model in IFRS 16, depreciation of the right-of-use asset and interest on the lease liability are presented separately. A measure such as EBITDA, which excludes interest and depreciation, can therefore look higher than a measure that treats the same expense as operating rent. That presentation difference is particularly relevant when comparing a company with many leases with one that reports occupancy differently, or when reading historical figures prepared under earlier rules. Lease costs can also affect EBITDA through payments that remain as operating expenses, including some variable and exempt payments. IFRS Foundation analysis of the effects of IFRS 16

Consider what happens when an analyst compares two retail businesses. One leases most of its shops. The other owns many premises and borrows to fund them. Both may report an EBITDA measure that excludes much of the cost of obtaining space. The first company must meet its lease payments. The second must service borrowing and may need capital expenditure to maintain its property. Reported EBITDA can help explain operating performance under a stated definition, but it does not measure how much cash is left after either set of commitments.

There is also a question of consistency. If a company adjusts its profit measure to include or exclude certain lease expenses, readers should check how it treats the lease liability in any related leverage measure. Including an obligation in debt while using an earnings measure adjusted on another basis can affect the comparison. The notes and reconciliations can show whether management and lenders are using the same definitions when they talk about financial headroom.

Cash still leaves the business

IFRS 16 places payments of the principal portion of the lease liability in financing cash flows. Different requirements apply to other elements, including lease payments excluded from the liability measurement. A business can therefore report stronger operating cash flow than it would if the whole cash payment were treated as an operating outflow. Total cash paid under the contract remains the same. A reader interested in recurring cash needs can look across the statement and the lease notes to understand what the company actually paid. IFRS 16 on lease cash flow presentation

Comparisons across accounting frameworks need particular care. Under US GAAP, lessees generally recognise assets and liabilities for both finance and operating leases, but operating lease payments are generally presented as operating cash flows. IFRS and US GAAP can therefore produce different operating cash flow figures for similar arrangements. Before comparing a pair of businesses, it helps to understand both the lease classification and any free cash flow adjustment the company uses. EY comparison of IFRS and US GAAP lease requirements

Even within one accounting framework, a change in payment timing can make the reported figure move. A business might pay a landlord quarterly while another makes monthly payments. A grace period at the start of a lease would affect how much cash leaves the business in that period. Reading total cash outflows alongside the maturity schedule can help distinguish a temporary change in timing from a lasting reduction in commitments.

Read the contract assumptions behind the figures

A lease’s stated expiry date can differ from the term used for measurement. Under IFRS 16, the term can include the period covered by a renewal option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise it. The economic importance of a location, the cost of moving and investment in improvements may affect that assessment. A company may be able to change its plans, but the note helps explain what management assumed when it measured the obligation. A renewal decision can change reported obligations before the next payment falls due. IFRS 16 lease term requirements

Some payments also respond to events that have yet to happen. Rent may depend in part on sales at a store or may change with an index. The standard distinguishes between those types of variability when deciding what to include in the liability. This matters for a business whose rents rise with inflation or whose store contracts require a share of revenue. The balance-sheet amount and the lease disclosures together give a fuller picture of what may affect future cash payments. IFRS 16 treatment of variable lease payments

The standard is also subject to review. On 23 November 2026, the International Accounting Standards Board published the findings of its post-implementation review. It concluded that IFRS 16 was working as intended overall and identified areas for further work, including the ongoing cost for lessees of applying requirements for remeasurements and discount rates. The review matters for preparers who have to update assumptions, while the published requirements remain the basis for reading the figures. IASB post-implementation review of IFRS 16

What the lease notes can show about flexibility

The maturity schedule can show how much of the company’s payment commitment falls due in the next year and how much extends further out. It gives the reader a different view from the discounted liability shown on the balance sheet. A company with a sizeable near-term payment burden may have less flexibility to respond to a downturn even if its reported debt outside leases is modest. Conversely, a long lease may give the business access to an important site on terms it values.

Readers can also look for commitments to leases that have been signed but have yet to commence. A retailer that has agreed to occupy several new stores may expect future cash payments even though those locations are still being prepared. IFRS 16 identifies such commitments among the exposures that may warrant disclosure. The notes can therefore help distinguish space the business already uses from capacity it has committed to take on later. IFRS 16 disclosure requirements

The useful comparison starts with what the company needs in order to operate. Which premises, vehicles or equipment are essential? How much cash will the company need to keep using them? Which amounts are fixed today, and which might change as sales, prices or business plans change? The balance sheet provides the starting point. The cash flow statement and lease notes show how those commitments affect the choices available to management.

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