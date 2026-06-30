GBAF Logo
Yen hits 40-year low as clock ticks on intervention - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Yen hits 40-year low as clock ticks on intervention

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Yen stumbles to 40-year low as clock ticks on intervention

Market Reactions and Currency Movements

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - The yen slumped to levels not seen since 1986 on Tuesday, stoking worries that direct intervention from Tokyo was around the corner, while the dollar backed away from 13-month highs ahead of jobs data that could influence the U.S. rate outlook.

The yen weakened to 162.41 per dollar for the first time in 40 years on Tuesday. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated the authorities stood ready to respond appropriately at any time, refraining from stronger rhetoric.

The Japanese currency was set for a 2% drop in the second quarter, its fourth straight quarter of decline, its longest such streak since 2022, when it fell for seven consecutive quarters, as a wide interest rate gap drags on the yen.

Speculation on Intervention

"It's a question of when, not if, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) intervenes again to support the yen," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"However, any intervention is unlikely to reverse the broader uptrend in USD/JPY," said Kong, who expects the yen to hit 164 per U.S. dollar by early 2027.

Yen's Fight Against the Tide

The yen has shrugged off bouts of intervention worth 11.7 trillion yen ($72.25 billion) and interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan in the past few months as the Iran war stoked inflationary worries and derailed the global rates outlook.

Speculators have also been emboldened, steadily rebuilding their net short positions on the yen, with the latest weekly data from a U.S. regulator showing short positioning of $11.3 billion, near the highest in two years.

While the intervention in late April and early May strengthened the yen for a brief period, it came back under pressure as traders started to price in rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this year.

Upcoming U.S. Jobs Report

That sharpens the focus on Thursday's U.S. jobs report for June as three consecutive months of stronger-than-expected payroll gains have supported the Fed's hawkish shift. Traders are pricing in a 63% chance of a rate hike by September.

"(Japan's) MOF will intervene if they can, but they can't, as they know they're currently swimming against the tide of a hawkish Fed," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at StoneX.

"If U.S. data throws a surprise gift for Fed doves this week, the MOF could burst into action with momentum of a weaker dollar on their side," he said. "Until then, it's likely just talk."

Dollar Stands Firm

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six other units, clawed back some of its overnight losses to be last at 101.28, set for a 1.4% rise in the quarter after gaining 1.6% in the first three months of 2026.

Investors have loaded up on bets on continued dollar strength at their fastest pace on record for the first half of the year, data showed, casting a shadow over other currencies.

The euro dipped 0.18% to $1.1403, not far from the one-year low it hit last week. The Australian dollar dipped 0.27% to touch a three-month low of $0.6867 while the New Zealand dollar fetched $0.5644.

Sterling softened 0.17% to $1.3237 as investors weighed comments from Andy Burnham, Britain's likely next prime minister, suggesting he would commit to a series of fiscal rules that financial markets monitor.

Analyst Perspectives on Dollar Strength

"The question is no longer whether the dollar can hold its ground, but what dollar strength means for risk assets," strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note.

They cautioned that current dollar levels are broadly in line with underlying fundamentals, making a sustained appreciation cycle less likely. "We think some of the hawkish repricing in rate expectations may be overdone," they wrote.

Other Market Influences

Investors were also digesting a Supreme Court ruling blocking President Donald Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook, allaying some concerns over the Fed's independence.

Meanwhile, Iranian and U.S. negotiating teams were due in Doha this week, but Iran said no meeting had been scheduled as weekend missile fire from both sides tested the interim ceasefire to end the four-month-old war, leaving sentiment fragile.

($1 = 161.9300 yen)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed and Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Yen hit a 40‑year low at ¥162.27/USD, triggering expectations of imminent MOF intervention amid sustained US‑Japan rate gap and gravity‑driven depreciation
  • Tokyo previously spent about ¥11.7 trillion (~$72 billion) in spot-market intervention during late April–May 2026, yielding only temporary relief amid enduring structural pressures
  • Speculators are heavily net short the yen, with CFTC data showing approximately –146,000 contracts, a historical extreme, heightening the risk of sharp moves if sentiment shifts

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Japanese yen hit a 40-year low?
The yen's decline is driven by a wide interest rate gap between Japan and the U.S., persistent speculation, and limited impact from previous Tokyo interventions.
Will Tokyo intervene to support the yen again?
Analysts expect the Ministry of Finance may intervene if the yen weakens further, though such actions may not reverse the broader uptrend in USD/JPY.
How are U.S. jobs data influencing the USD/JPY exchange rate?
Strong U.S. payroll reports have supported a hawkish Fed outlook, keeping the pressure on the yen as traders increasingly price in U.S. rate hikes.
What impact have previous Tokyo interventions had on the yen?
Past interventions provided only brief strength to the yen, with the currency coming under renewed pressure as market forces favor the dollar.
What key economic data are traders watching this week?
The June U.S. payrolls report is the main focus, expected to influence expectations for upcoming Federal Reserve rate moves.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for For first time, more central banks are set to shrink dollar holdings, survey finds

For first time, more central banks are set to shrink dollar holdings, survey finds

Image for Morning Bid: Investors go shopping for Q3

Morning Bid: Investors go shopping for Q3

Image for Surprisingly quick oil price retreat eases urgency for ECB to act, sources say

Surprisingly quick oil price retreat eases urgency for ECB to act, sources say

Image for New Caledonia loyalists emerge largest bloc after election, lack majority

New Caledonia loyalists emerge largest bloc after election, lack majority

Image for Asian stocks set for record-breaking quarter; dollar sinks gold and yen

Asian stocks set for record-breaking quarter; dollar sinks gold and yen

Image for Oil falls as investors focus on potential Iran-US talks in Doha

Oil falls as investors focus on potential Iran-US talks in Doha

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says
Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says
Image for UK business morale falls as concerns about cost pressures and economy persist, Lloyds says
UK business morale falls as concerns about cost pressures and economy persist, Lloyds says
Image for European banks urge regulators not to intervene in equity markets
European banks urge regulators not to intervene in equity markets
Image for UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook
UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook
Image for Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows
Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows
Image for Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries
Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries
Image for Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?
Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?
Image for UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones
UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones
Image for Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds
Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds
Image for French parliament passes fast-fashion law to curb Shein and Temu
French parliament passes fast-fashion law to curb Shein and Temu
Image for Europe's economic resilience gives ECB greater room to move rates, Lagarde says
Europe's economic resilience gives ECB greater room to move rates, Lagarde says
Image for Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand
Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand
View All Finance Posts