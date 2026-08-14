The Invisible Payment Revolution Inside Corporate Treasury

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The biggest change in business payments is happening behind the interface: money, data and liquidity are beginning to move together, forcing treasury functions to rethink cash visibility, controls and bank relationships.

The biggest change in business payments is happening behind the interface: money, data and liquidity are beginning to move together, forcing treasury functions to rethink cash visibility, controls and bank relationships.

Corporate payments rarely make headlines. They happen inside enterprise resource planning systems, treasury workstations, bank portals and file-transfer channels that most customers never see. Yet that back office is becoming one of the most consequential laboratories in global finance. The old corporate payment cycle — prepare a batch, obtain approvals, send a file, wait for bank processing, reconcile later — is being pulled toward a model in which payment initiation, validation, settlement, cash reporting and liquidity decisions can occur in near real time.

This is why the payment revolution inside corporate treasury is largely invisible. The transformation is not primarily a new checkout button or consumer wallet. It is the gradual collapse of boundaries between the payment and the information around it. Richer data standards are making invoices and transfers easier to match. Instant-payment systems are making cut-off times less relevant. APIs are connecting bank capabilities directly into corporate software. Tokenisation is testing whether payment, FX, securities and conditional instructions can be coordinated on shared programmable infrastructure.

The European Central Bank now explicitly treats business-to-business payments as a strategic policy area, arguing that firms need more standardisation, transparency, straight-through processing and tighter integration between payments, invoicing and liquidity management. ECB comprehensive payments strategy

The change is real, but it is not complete. Corporate treasurers still depend heavily on batch rails, legacy ERP configurations, multiple bank formats and manual exception handling. The decisive question is therefore not whether payments can move in seconds. It is whether a company can reorganise its operating model so that instant settlement, structured data and continuous liquidity become useful rather than merely faster.

The real revolution is the collapse of the batch

For decades, corporate treasury was organised around the business day. Cash positions were estimated in the morning, payment files were released around bank cut-offs, intercompany liquidity was swept according to schedules, and end-of-day statements became the basis for the next forecast. Even when bank systems became digital, the operating logic remained largely batch-based.

Instant-payment infrastructure changes that logic because settlement becomes an event that can occur at almost any time. In the euro area, banks have been required to receive instant euro payments since January 2025 and to send them since October 2025, with charges no higher than comparable standard credit transfers. Verification of payee was also required from October 2025. These rules push real-time payment capability from an optional premium service toward a standard component of the banking stack. ECB Instant Payments Regulation

The infrastructure is already scaling. The Eurosystem’s TARGET Services Annual Report says TIPS settled 2.47 billion instant payments across its supported currencies in 2025, an increase of 82.5% from 2024. Euro-denominated TIPS payments reached 998.3 million transactions worth €792.8 billion. After the €100,000 scheme-level ceiling for instant euro payments was removed in October 2025, average daily euro value in TIPS rose from €1.2 billion in January to €4.8 billion in December. TARGET Services Annual Report 2025

Those are payment-system figures, not a measure of corporate usage alone. But they matter for treasury because the distinction between 'retail' and 'corporate' rails is becoming less useful. TIPS has no platform-level transaction cap and the ECB specifically describes it as suitable for B2B use. A supplier payment, a just-in-time liquidity transfer or a high-value commercial settlement can increasingly use infrastructure once associated mainly with person-to-person speed. ECB strategy on B2B payments

Signals from the new corporate-payment stack

Signal Latest evidence Why treasury should care Euro instant-payment scale €792.8bn Euro value settled in TIPS in 2025; the platform is increasingly relevant to higher-value commercial flows. Liquidity consequence €88.8bn Average overnight euro liquidity held in TIPS in December 2025 after the instant-payment mandate changed behaviour. US instant rails $274.7bn FedNow value settled in Q2 2026; not pure corporate flow, but the average payment was about $55,000. Structured data ISO 20022 Swift completed the interbank cross-border migration in November 2025; Fedwire moved in July 2025. Tokenised corporate flow 17 banks Banks preparing to use Swift’s shared ledger for tokenised-deposit cross-border payments, with 24/7 availability as a core use case.

Source note: figures are drawn from the ECB, Federal Reserve Financial Services and Swift. FedNow statistics represent settled customer credit transfers and should not be interpreted as corporate-only volumes.

Always-on payments create an always-on liquidity problem

Faster settlement is often presented as a working-capital benefit: a company can keep cash longer, pay closer to the due time and receive usable funds sooner. That is true, but the system-wide liquidity effect is more complicated. An instant-payment rail that operates all night and all weekend needs funded positions when the traditional wholesale liquidity system may be closed or less active.

Europe has already produced a revealing natural experiment. As the Instant Payments Regulation took effect, average overnight euro liquidity held in TIPS jumped from €32.3 billion in September 2025 to €73.5 billion in October and €88.8 billion in December. In October, participants transferred an average €15.1 billion from T2 into TIPS near the start of the business day, five times the magnitude seen shortly before full implementation. The point is not that instant payments necessarily consume more liquidity in the long run; it is that liquidity has to be positioned differently when settlement never sleeps. ECB TARGET liquidity analysis

The Eurosystem has responded by changing the plumbing. Since June 2026, excess liquidity held overnight in TARGET accounts, including TIPS dedicated cash accounts, is automatically remunerated. The ECB is also preparing weekend liquidity-transfer windows and exploring a longer-term extension of T2 operating hours. The stated primary motivation is the need to manage liquidity around fast-payment systems that already operate 24/7/365. ECB roadmap for extending T2 operating hours

The same issue is emerging elsewhere. The Bank of England plans to open CHAPS settlement from 1:30am in September 2027 and in 2026 consulted on a path toward near-24x7 RTGS and CHAPS settlement, with weekend and bank-holiday settlement proposed as the next step, not before 2029. In the United States, FedNow already runs continuously while wholesale Fedwire remains on a different schedule; the Federal Reserve has announced an expansion of Fedwire operating days from no earlier than 2028. The global direction is clear even if the timetables differ: treasury liquidity management is being stretched beyond the traditional business day. Bank of England near-24x7 consultation · Federal Reserve operating-days decision

For corporates, this changes the meaning of 'cash visibility'. A dashboard that updates every fifteen minutes is not genuinely real time if the organisation cannot move money between entities, currencies, banks and investment accounts with equivalent speed. Continuous settlement therefore creates demand for continuous forecasting, intraday limits, automated sweeps and governance rules that decide how much liquidity can move without a human approving each transaction.

ISO 20022 is turning the payment into a data object

Speed receives more attention, but data may produce the larger productivity gain. A payment that arrives instantly but cannot be matched to an invoice can still create manual work. Corporate finance teams care about the full chain: purchase order, invoice, payment instruction, bank confirmation, cash report, accounting entry and exception resolution.

ISO 20022 is the attempt to make that chain more structured. Swift completed the migration of interbank cross-border payment instructions to ISO 20022 in November 2025, ending coexistence with the older MT format. The standard carries richer, more granular party and remittance information, allowing payment data to remain useful for compliance, reconciliation and analytics rather than being truncated along the route. Swift ISO 20022 migration completion

The United States crossed a similar milestone when Fedwire Funds Service moved to ISO 20022 in July 2025. Federal Reserve Financial Services says Fedwire settles more than $4.7 trillion in wire transfers on an average day and describes structured payment data as a basis for better straight-through processing, sanctions and anti-money-laundering controls, and business automation. Fedwire ISO 20022 migration

For treasury, the value is not a new message format for its own sake. It is the possibility of turning more transactions into self-describing financial objects. Structured invoice references can improve auto-reconciliation. Better party data can reduce false-positive investigations. Consistent identifiers can make cash forecasting more reliable. Swift’s corporate guidance specifically links ISO 20022 to reconciliation, forecasting and working-capital management. Swift ISO 20022 for corporates

The catch is that banks can migrate before corporates do. Cross-border interbank ISO 20022 is now live, but companies still use a mixture of legacy payment files, older ERP fields and proprietary bank interfaces. Unless the richer data originates in the invoice and survives through the ERP, treasury system and bank channel, the industry can end up with modern rails carrying old-quality information.

The bottleneck is increasingly the ERP, not the payment rail

The ECB’s 2026 strategy makes an unusually practical observation: businesses can only exploit instant payments if ERP and treasury systems are integrated with the payment service provider’s instant-payment capability. It also notes that verification-of-payee implementation in corporate ERP systems is lagging and that some banks have advised firms to opt out because the control can disrupt high-volume, automated and batch processes. ECB assessment of corporate payment integration

That tension captures the next phase of corporate payments. Treasury wants more automation, but every new control inserted into the workflow can recreate the friction automation was meant to remove. A verification step designed for a consumer sending one payment may behave very differently when a multinational is releasing tens of thousands of approved supplier payments. Likewise, an instant rail is only useful if sanction screening, fraud checks, payment limits and approval logic can execute within the time available.

The practical winner may therefore be orchestration software rather than any single rail. A modern treasury layer can decide whether a payment should go by instant account-to-account transfer, ACH, high-value wire, card, local clearing system or — eventually — tokenised deposit. It can select the bank account, check liquidity, enrich the message, apply policy and capture confirmation back into the ERP. The user sees one workflow while the software chooses the path.

This is the sense in which payments are becoming invisible. The corporate treasurer should not have to know which clearing system is open, which message version a bank requires or which account contains the optimal liquidity buffer. Those choices become machine-readable rules. The strategic advantage shifts from owning a payment rail to integrating enough rails, data and controls that the treasury function can operate as one system.

The United States shows why the revolution will be hybrid

The case against declaring the batch era dead is visible in the United States. The Federal Reserve’s latest payments study found that ACH accounted for almost three quarters of non-cash payment value in 2024. Cards dominated payment counts, but ACH remained the value workhorse. That is a reminder that corporate treasury optimises for reliability, cost, control and information — not speed alone. Federal Reserve 2025 triennial payments study

At the same time, FedNow is scaling quickly. In the second quarter of 2026, the service settled about 5.0 million customer credit transfers worth $274.7 billion. Quarterly volume rose 83.2%, while average daily settled value was just over $3.0 billion and the average payment was about $55,000. The statistics are not a corporate-only dataset, but the payment size and the Federal Reserve’s explicit focus on business use cases show that instant rails are moving beyond small consumer transfers. FedNow Q2 2026 statistics

Treasurers are unlikely to replace all scheduled payments with instant ones. Payroll, tax files, bulk collections and predictable supplier runs can remain efficient on batch systems, especially where pricing is lower and existing controls are mature. Instant rails will instead take the flows where timing has economic value: urgent supplier release, insurance claim settlement, just-in-time funding, margin calls, liquidity concentration, time-critical intercompany transfers and payment-on-delivery arrangements.

That hybrid model has an important consequence for banks. Corporate clients will expect a single interface that hides the differences between rails. Banks that expose each payment system as a separate product risk pushing orchestration up into fintech and treasury-software platforms. Banks that can combine routing, liquidity, FX, fraud controls and reporting may retain the operating relationship even as individual payment fees compress.

Cross-border treasury is where the friction becomes most visible

Domestic instant payment does not automatically produce instant cross-border treasury. International transactions still cross legal entities, currencies, correspondent accounts, sanctions regimes and local cut-off conventions. FX markets and bank credit lines do not become continuously liquid simply because one payment rail runs on Sunday.

This is why the most ambitious experiments are trying to combine payment messaging, settlement and liquidity rather than merely accelerate one leg. Project Agorá, led by the BIS with central banks and private financial institutions, has demonstrated multi-currency settlement using tokenised central bank reserves and tokenised commercial bank deposits. The project describes today’s cross-border process as sequential and opaque, with siloed liquidity that complicates cash and treasury management. BIS Project Agorá

The BIS is careful not to present tokenisation as a reason to abandon the two-tier banking system. Its 2026 Annual Economic Report argues instead for integrating programmable technology into a monetary architecture anchored in central bank money. For corporate treasury, the relevant promise is composability: a payment can be linked more tightly to the asset, FX conversion, collateral movement or commercial condition that gives the payment economic meaning. BIS Annual Economic Report 2026

If that becomes scalable, the effect on treasury could be profound. Today's team often manages the payment after a trade has been executed, an invoice has been approved or a security has moved. A programmable transaction can make settlement conditional on those events, reducing the time during which one leg is complete and another is still pending. The payment becomes part of the business process rather than an administrative step after it.

Tokenised deposits may arrive first as treasury infrastructure, not as a new corporate currency

The most concrete sign of this shift is coming from banks themselves. In July 2026, Swift said its blockchain-based shared ledger was ready for initial use and that 17 banks from six continents were preparing to pilot live tokenised-deposit transactions. The initial focus includes 24/7 cross-border payments and liquidity efficiency — exactly the problems that corporate and treasury teams encounter when money must move outside conventional settlement windows. Swift shared-ledger announcement, 9 July 2026

This does not mean multinational companies are about to replace every operating account with tokens. The early architecture remains bank-centric: regulated deposits, familiar bank relationships and existing compliance responsibilities are being connected through a new orchestration layer. The likely near-term change is therefore infrastructural. A treasurer may instruct a payment from a conventional ERP while the banks use tokenised claims underneath to coordinate settlement and liquidity.

ANALYTICAL INFERENCE

The most plausible near-term outcome is not a corporate treasury choosing one “new money” rail. It is a treasury layer that dynamically routes between conventional deposits, instant-payment systems, high-value RTGS, correspondent banking and tokenised bank money according to cost, speed, liquidity and risk. The user experience becomes simpler as the infrastructure underneath becomes more diverse. This is an inference from current payment-system, ISO 20022 and tokenisation developments, not a confirmed end state.

The risk profile changes when payment becomes continuous and irrevocable

Real-time settlement removes waiting, but it also removes reaction time. A fraudulent or misdirected batch payment may once have sat in a queue long enough to be stopped. An instant payment can be final in seconds. That raises the value of pre-transaction controls: payee verification, behavioural analytics, account intelligence, approval segmentation and limits that adjust to context rather than relying on a single static threshold.

Liquidity risk also becomes operationally entangled with cyber risk. A system outage on Friday afternoon used to mean a delay until the next business window. In an always-on model, an outage can interrupt a service that customers and counterparties expect to work continuously. Treasury teams therefore need weekend incident management, bank connectivity failover, alternative rails and clear rules for when an automated payment engine should stop itself.

There is also a governance paradox. The more sophisticated the orchestration layer becomes, the less visible each routing decision is to the human user. That can improve efficiency but weaken accountability if treasury cannot explain why a particular bank, rail, FX route or funding account was selected. Automation should therefore be auditable at the same granularity at which it is making decisions.

Regulators face a related challenge. Faster payments increase competition and can reduce friction, but they can also accelerate fraud and liquidity movement. Europe's verification-of-payee mandate is one response. Central banks' efforts to extend wholesale settlement hours are another. The emerging policy objective is not simply 'make everything instant'; it is to align settlement availability, risk controls and liquidity infrastructure so that speed does not outrun resilience.

Banks, fintechs and treasury software are competing for the control layer

The commercial contest is shifting. Historically, a bank that held the corporate operating account had a natural advantage in payments and cash management. As APIs and standardised data make connectivity easier, that advantage becomes less secure. A corporate can use a treasury platform to see balances across banks, initiate payments through multiple providers and centralise policy above the bank layer.

Banks still possess important assets: regulated deposits, intraday liquidity, access to central bank settlement, credit lines, FX balance sheets and trusted compliance infrastructure. Those capabilities become more valuable in an always-on environment, but only if they are exposed in a way software can use. The strategic bank product is increasingly not the portal; it is the programmable balance sheet behind the portal.

Fintechs and treasury-technology providers have a different advantage: they can be neutral across banks. Their opportunity is to become the routing and intelligence layer, connecting multiple payment methods while abstracting bank-specific formats. That can produce better user experience and faster innovation, but it also creates a new concentration risk if one software platform becomes the control point for payment initiation across many institutions.

For investors, the winners may not be the companies that simply process more transactions. Payment economics will increasingly depend on who owns the high-value control points: corporate deposits, FX, liquidity management, reconciliation data, fraud intelligence and software embedded in the ERP workflow. A bank can lose a visible payment fee yet retain the more valuable liquidity and credit relationship; a fintech can process the payment but struggle to monetise if the bank keeps the balance sheet economics.

Conclusion: treasury is becoming a financial operating system

The invisible payment revolution is not the end of banks, batch files or correspondent networks. It is the end of the assumption that those components must remain isolated. Instant rails make time programmable. ISO 20022 makes payment data more usable. APIs bring bank functionality into business software. Tokenisation experiments are testing whether cash, assets and conditions can settle as one coordinated transaction.

For corporate treasury, the result is a shift from processing payments to orchestrating money. Cash forecasting becomes more continuous. Liquidity has to be positioned across longer operating windows. Controls must run before irrevocable settlement, not after it. The ERP and treasury management system become as important to payment performance as the underlying clearing rail.

The companies that benefit most will not necessarily be those that move every payment instantly. They will be those that know when speed matters, when batch remains cheaper, where liquidity should sit and how to make the payment data feed automatically back into the business. The revolution will look less like a new payment product than a disappearance of the payment process itself — absorbed into the operating logic of the enterprise.

References

1. European Central Bank — The Eurosystem’s comprehensive payments strategy

2. European Central Bank — TARGET Services Annual Report 2025

3. European Central Bank — Eurosystem moves toward extending T2 operating hours

4. European Central Bank — Instant Payments Regulation

5. Swift — Global financial community completes switch to ISO 20022

6. Swift — ISO 20022 for corporates

7. Federal Reserve Financial Services — Fedwire Funds Service completes ISO 20022 migration

8. Federal Reserve Financial Services — FedNow Service volume and value statistics

9. Federal Reserve Board — Initial findings from the 2025 triennial payments study

10. Bank for International Settlements — Project Agorá

11. Bank for International Settlements — Annual Economic Report 2026, Chapter III

12. Swift — Blockchain ledger ready for use as 17 banks prepare tokenised cross-border payments

13. Bank of England — Extending RTGS and CHAPS settlement hours: next steps towards near 24x7 settlement

14. Federal Reserve Board — Expanded operating days for Fedwire Funds Service and National Settlement Service

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