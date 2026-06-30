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Oil falls as investors focus on potential Iran-US talks in Doha

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Oil falls as investors focus on potential Iran-US talks in Doha

Oil Prices Decline Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

By Trixie Yap and Pranav Mathur

June 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday and were poised for a second month of declines, with investors eyeing potential U.S.-Iran talks in Doha amid a strained interim ceasefire in the four-month-old war.

Brent and WTI Price Movements

Brent August crude futures, which expire on Tuesday, were down 0.9%, or 64 cents, at $72.51 a barrel as of 0356 GMT. These levels are around $20, or 22%, lower than last month's closing. The more actively traded September contract was down 0.4%, or 31 cents, at $73.6 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate for August fell 0.6%, or 39 cents, to $70.36 a barrel. Prices are set for around a $17 drop, or 19%, from the May 29 closing.

Both Brent and WTI prices are almost back at pre-war levels on February 27.

Market Sentiment and Investor Reactions

"Investors are pricing in hopes of a positive outcome from the Doha talks, even though real normalisation of flows through the Strait of Hormuz is not yet visible," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

"The market is cautiously hopeful but still hedging its bets until we see more tangible signs of de-escalation," Waterer added.

Diplomatic Developments and Regional Tensions

Iranian and Omani Negotiations

Iranian and Omani experts will start talks on redefining transit paths through the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state TV on Monday, adding that his country will try to obstruct vessels outside defined paths.

US-Iran Meeting Prospects

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said there will not be any negotiation meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days.

"The meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not. We're going to find out," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The uncertainty over whether the two sides would meet highlighted the fragility of a June 17 agreement to pause fighting that has disrupted global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and posed a political challenge for Trump ahead of November's congressional elections.

Additional Market Pressures

Concerns Over Chinese Demand

Weighing further on prices, some analysts were concerned about demand from China.

"We wait for more evidence of a rise in Chinese buying but cannot yet bet on a big return to the market from the world’s largest crude importer," said Sparta Commodities head of research Neil Crosby.

Middle East Oil and LNG Shipments

Meanwhile, Middle East producers are pushing ahead with loading oil and LNG despite fresh ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed strikes between the U.S. and Iran in recent days, shipping data showed.

Traffic last week hit its highest level since the conflict began at the end of February.

(Reporting by Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru and Trixie Yap in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent and WTI crude futures dropped 1.03% and 0.66%, respectively, as markets eyed potential talks in Doha aimed at managing Strait of Hormuz flows.
  • Investors remain cautiously optimistic, pricing in the chance of normalization, even though Iran has publicly denied near‑term meetings with the U.S.
  • Goldman Sachs warns that Gulf oil flows may only return to around 70% of pre‑war levels even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens, with full normalization likely delayed into late summer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall on Tuesday?
Oil prices fell due to investor focus on potential Iran-US talks in Doha and recent missile fire testing a fragile ceasefire.
What are investors expecting from the Iran-US talks in Doha?
Investors are hopeful for a positive outcome that could stabilize oil flows, but remain cautious due to ongoing uncertainties.
How are Middle East producers responding to the conflict?
Despite recent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, Middle East producers continue loading oil and LNG, pushing for recovery in Gulf flows.
Is there a confirmed negotiation meeting between Iran and the US?
Iranian officials stated there will not be negotiation meetings at any level with the US in the coming days.
What impact has the conflict had on oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz?
The conflict disrupted global oil flows, but recent traffic hit its highest level since the war began, signaling partial recovery.

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