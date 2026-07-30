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Goldman Sachs asset arm forms an AI investing platform, memo shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Goldman Sachs asset arm forms an AI investing platform, memo shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Goldman Sachs Asset Management Unveils AlphaAI Investing Platform

Goldman Sachs Launches AI-Driven Investment Initiative

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched an artificial intelligence investing platform, AlphaAI, betting that AI will become an important driver of investment returns across its public and private market businesses.

Leadership and Strategic Direction

Lou D'Ambrosio's Role in AlphaAI

Lou D'Ambrosio will lead AlphaAI, as chairman of Artificial Intelligence for Asset Management, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Vision for AI in Asset Management

"We believe AI is both reshaping industries and acting as a force multiplier in how we invest," said Marc Nachmann, global head of Goldman's asset & wealth management arm in the memo.

Background of Key Executives

D'Ambrosio's Experience and Leadership

D'Ambrosio led the Value Accelerator, which he founded in 2018, chairs the firm's AI Investing Leadership Council, and previously served as CEO of both private and public companies.

Darius Adamczyk's New Role

Transition in Value Accelerator Leadership

Darius Adamczyk, who has co-led the Value Accelerator, which helps portfolio companies grow and create value by leveraging the Goldman Sachs network, will assume global leadership of the business, the memo said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

Key Takeaways

  • Goldman is formalizing AI-driven investment via AlphaAI, signaling increased strategic emphasis on AI for alpha generation across public and private assets.
  • Lou D’Ambrosio, founder of the Value Accelerator and chair of the firm’s AI Investing Leadership Council, is appointed to chair AlphaAI, reinforcing internal continuity and leadership around AI initiatives.
  • The launch aligns with broader trends: Goldman’s Alternatives business exceeds $625 billion in AUM as of March 31, 2026, and the firm is deepening AI ecosystem engagement via partnerships, including a $150 million stake in a joint-venture with Anthropic and other investors.
  • This initiative underscores Goldman’s broader conviction that AI is reshaping investment opportunity sets, supported by rising hedge fund returns tied to AI-driven strategies and expanding compute demand in enterprise AI deployments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AlphaAI?
AlphaAI is an artificial intelligence investing platform launched by Goldman Sachs Asset Management to enhance returns across its public and private market businesses.
Who leads AlphaAI at Goldman Sachs?
Lou D'Ambrosio has been named chairman of Artificial Intelligence for Asset Management and will lead AlphaAI.
Why did Goldman Sachs create an AI investing platform?
Goldman Sachs believes AI is reshaping industries and can act as a force multiplier for investment returns.
What role does Darius Adamczyk play in the new platform?
Darius Adamczyk will assume global leadership of the Value Accelerator business after co-leading it with Lou D'Ambrosio.

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