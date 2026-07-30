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European earnings growth estimate rises to 20.8% as energy profits surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European earnings growth estimate rises to 20.8% as energy profits surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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European Blue-Chip Q2 Earnings Growth Estimate Surges to 20.8% Driven by Energy

Overview of Q2 Earnings Growth and Sector Performance

Surge in Earnings Estimates

July 30 (Reuters) - Estimates for European blue-chip companies' second-quarter earnings have risen further, with profit growth now expected at 20.8% from a year earlier, although much of the increase is being driven by the energy sector, LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday.

Sector Contributions to Earnings Growth

Dominance of the Energy Sector

The earnings recovery remains heavily dependent on energy companies, which are expected to more than double their profits. Excluding the sector, the overall growth rate for STOXX 600 companies is forecast to be 10.3%.

Revenue and Sectoral Breakdown

Revenue Recovery

Revenue is forecast to rise 11.7%, ending four consecutive quarters of contraction, according to data based on results from 225 companies and market estimates for those yet to report.

Sector Performance Highlights

Eight of the index's 10 sectors are expected to report profit growth.

Basic materials is also forecast to deliver strong gains, while technology and financials are seen posting moderate double-digit growth.

Real estate, consumer cyclicals and healthcare are expected to be among the weakest-performing sectors this earnings season.

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Investors face another busy reporting week, with 46 STOXX 600 companies scheduled to release results, including energy major BP, healthcare company Novo Nordisk and lender HSBC.

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Projected 20.8% growth in STOXX Europe 600 Q2 earnings, driven overwhelmingly by energy sector gains.
  • Ex-energy earnings growth is forecast at 10.3%, showing more moderate recovery in other sectors.
  • Overall revenue growth of 11.7% ends four straight quarters of contraction; eight of 10 sectors expected to report profits.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new estimate for European blue-chip companies' Q2 earnings growth?
The new estimate is 20.8% year-on-year growth, mainly driven by the energy sector.
Which sector is primarily responsible for the earnings surge?
The energy sector is expected to more than double its profits, driving much of the increase.
How does earnings growth compare if the energy sector is excluded?
Excluding energy, STOXX 600 companies' earnings are forecast to grow by 10.3%.
What is the expected change in revenue for European blue-chip companies?
Revenue is forecast to rise 11.7%, ending four consecutive quarters of contraction.
Which sectors are expected to perform weakest this earnings season?
Real estate, consumer cyclicals, and healthcare are expected to be among the weakest-performing sectors.

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