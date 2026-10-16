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World Bank's Banga sets goal of quintupling critical minerals financing in five years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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World Bank's Banga sets goal of quintupling critical minerals financing in five years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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World Bank to Quintupling Critical Minerals Financing Over Next 5 Years

World Bank Sets Ambitious Critical Minerals Financing Goals

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - World Bank President Ajay Banga on Friday said the development lender has set a goal of quintupling its critical minerals business in five years, and has identified 20 countries that it can partner with on critical minerals development projects.

Banga revealed the new goal in prepared remarks to a plenary session at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok.

New Targets and Partnerships

"In critical minerals, we plan to quintuple our business in five years," Banga said. "This week, we launched our first country compacts with MDB partners—to build local industries and keep more jobs and value at home."

Metals and Minerals Implementation Plan

The World Bank's new Metals and Minerals implementation plan is targeting $19 billion in critical minerals financing over the fiscal 2026-2030 period, compared with $3.6 billion in the fiscal 2021-2025 period.

US Influence and Sector Approach

Critical minerals development is an area where the United States, the World Bank's largest shareholder, has called for the bank to devote more financing resources.

US Treasury's Perspective

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this week that he wanted the bank to play a bigger role in enabling critical minerals mining and processing capacity through project de-risking and finance and investment in enabling infrastructure. He said this includes deep-sea mining projects.

Precautionary Approach to Deep-Sea Mining

Banga did not mention deep-sea mining, but the bank's metals plan calls for a "precautionary approach" to the nascent sector, adding that any engagement and investments must be consistent with applicable bank policies.

Overall Financing Increases

Banga reviewed the World Bank's overall increases in financing during the 2026 fiscal year that ended on June 30, including mobilizing $112 billion in private capital, a more than threefold increase from the 2022 fiscal year, before he assumed his role.

Total Group Financing

Alongside lending from the World Bank's own balance sheet, this brought the group's total financing to $230 billion for fiscal 2026, he said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • The World Bank’s Metals and Minerals Implementation Plan aims to increase critical minerals financing to $19 billion for fiscal 2026–2030—up from $3.6 billion in fiscal 2021–2025.
  • Ajay Banga revealed that 20 country compacts have been launched with MDB partners to foster local industry development and retain value domestically.
  • The bank’s metals strategy emphasizes responsible development, policy reform, infrastructure investment, ESG standards, private capital mobilization, and regional coordination with other multilaterals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the World Bank's new goal for critical minerals financing?
The World Bank aims to quintuple its critical minerals business within five years, targeting $19 billion in financing from 2026 to 2030.
How many countries has the World Bank identified for critical minerals projects?
The World Bank has identified 20 countries as potential partners for critical minerals development projects.
What was the previous critical minerals financing amount?
For the 2021-2025 period, the World Bank allocated $3.6 billion to critical minerals financing.
What approach does the World Bank take on deep-sea mining?
The World Bank adopts a 'precautionary approach' to deep-sea mining, ensuring any involvement aligns with its policies.
How much total financing did the World Bank mobilize in fiscal year 2026?
The World Bank mobilized $230 billion in total financing for fiscal 2026, including private capital.

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