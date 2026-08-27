Why Power Availability Is Becoming a Hidden Asset in Infrastructure and Real Estate

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In constrained electricity markets, the value of a site increasingly depends not only on land, location and buildings, but on whether usable megawatts can actually be delivered when a project needs them.

In constrained electricity markets, the value of a site increasingly depends not only on land, location and buildings, but on whether usable megawatts can actually be delivered when a project needs them.

For most of modern real estate, electricity was treated as a utility input rather than an asset characteristic. A developer assessed land price, zoning, access, fibre, water, labour and transport, then assumed power could be ordered when needed. That assumption is becoming less reliable. In several major markets, the decisive question is no longer whether a parcel is physically suitable for a data centre, logistics hub, advanced factory or electrified commercial campus. It is whether sufficient electrical capacity can be secured on a commercially useful timetable.

This shift is being driven by two trends moving at different speeds. Electricity demand is rising in concentrated pockets as data centres, AI computing, industrial electrification, electric-vehicle charging and heat electrification expand. Grid development, by contrast, is slow, capital-intensive and dependent on planning, permitting, equipment and skilled labour. The International Energy Agency’s Electricity 2026 analysis says more than 2,500 GW of renewable generation, storage and large-load projects are stalled in grid-connection queues worldwide, while annual grid investment would need to rise by roughly 50% from about USD 400 billion today by 2030 to meet projected demand.

When electrical capacity becomes scarce, it starts behaving like a locational right. A property with a firm connection, an executed utility agreement, an energised substation or an established route to additional megawatts can be economically different from a neighbouring parcel without those attributes. In that sense, power availability is becoming a hidden asset: often invisible in traditional property descriptions, yet increasingly central to time-to-market, financing, tenant demand and valuation.

The bottleneck is not electricity in the abstract, but electricity at the right place and time

The world is not running out of electricity in a simple aggregate sense. The more immediate constraint is the ability to connect new supply and new demand to networks at specific locations. The IEA notes that new grid infrastructure can take roughly five to fifteen years to plan and build, compared with one to three years for a data centre and one to five years for many renewable projects. That mismatch creates a timing problem: a customer can be ready to occupy a site long before the network is ready to serve it.

The United States illustrates the scale of the connection challenge on the generation side. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s 2026 Queued Up dataset reported more than 2,060 GW of generation and storage actively seeking grid interconnection at the end of 2025. The backlog had eased from its peak, but project timelines remained long. Earlier Berkeley Lab work also showed that the median time from interconnection request to commercial operation for completed projects had risen to more than four years for projects built in 2018–2024, roughly double the duration seen for projects built in 2000–2007.

Demand connections can face similar pressure. In Great Britain, Ofgem’s June 2026 demand-connections update said the demand queue was large and growing and included well-progressed projects unable to connect quickly because network or generation build was required and non-viable projects were blocking capacity. The regulator’s response is important because it shows that connection access is moving from a technical back-office issue into an economic allocation problem.

Why “powered land” can command a strategic premium

A parcel of land has traditionally been valued for what can be built on it. In power-constrained markets, investors increasingly need to ask what can be energised on it. That distinction matters most where demand is power-intensive and time-sensitive. A data-centre campus without firm power may have attractive zoning, fibre routes and customer proximity yet still be commercially stranded for years. Conversely, a less glamorous site with confirmed megawatts can become strategically valuable because it shortens the path to revenue.

The concept is visible in public-company risk disclosures. Equinix’s 2025 annual report says suitable expansion properties may be limited by the need for a combination of high power capacity, water supply and fibre connectivity, and that the company expects continued limitations in water and power as well as grid constraints in many markets. Digital Realty’s 2025 Form 10-K similarly states that even where it has space available, the ability to lease that space can be constrained by sufficient electrical power and that its ability to grow depends partly on third parties delivering additional capacity.

These are not merely operational footnotes. They point to a different real-estate hierarchy. In conventional property, location is often summarised by distance to customers, transport and labour. In digital and electrified infrastructure, location increasingly includes electrical topology: where the substations are, what spare capacity exists, how firm the utility commitment is, whether reinforcement is required, what redundancy is available and how quickly additional load can be energised.

The value is in certainty, not just headline megawatts

Power availability is easy to overstate. A quoted capacity number can refer to very different things: theoretical network headroom, a utility study, a non-firm connection, a conditional offer, an executed agreement, reserved capacity, physically completed infrastructure or energised power already available behind the meter. Those categories have very different economic value.

For investors and lenders, the underwriting question should therefore move from “How many megawatts does the site have?” to “What exactly is the legal, technical and temporal status of those megawatts?” A firm connection with a known energisation date and clearly allocated upgrade costs can support a development schedule. An indicative connection that depends on upstream reinforcement several years away may not. A flexible or interruptible connection can be commercially useful for some loads, but not for a customer that requires continuous high-availability power.

This is why connection reform matters to property markets. Ofgem’s connection reforms are designed to prioritise viable, ready projects rather than allow speculative projects to hold scarce queue positions indefinitely. The broader principle is increasingly relevant across markets: connection rights are valuable only if they are credible, deliverable and matched to actual project readiness.

Europe is turning connection access into an explicit policy issue

The European Union is moving in the same direction. The European Commission’s European grids page says grid-connection queues were present in at least 16 EU countries by mid-2026 and identifies inadequate network development, limited transparency on available capacity and weak project-maturity rules as causes. The Commission also notes that around 40% of EU distribution grids are more than 40 years old and that substantial investment is required as electrification accelerates.

The Commission’s 2025 European Grids Package recommends approaches such as “first-ready, first-served”, transparent maturity criteria, project-development milestones and regular queue cleaning. These reforms matter for real estate because they change the credibility of connection pipelines. A market in which speculative reservations can sit ahead of construction-ready projects creates uncertainty for landowners, tenants and financiers. A market that ties queue priority to project maturity can make connection rights more economically legible.

Power constraints are changing development economics

The financial effect of a delayed connection can be larger than the cost of electricity itself. Real estate and infrastructure projects carry land costs, design fees, permitting costs, financing charges, equipment deposits and opportunity costs before revenue begins. If a project is physically complete but cannot be energised, capital remains tied up without producing the expected operating cash flow.

That changes how developers compare sites. A cheaper parcel with uncertain power may be less attractive than a more expensive site with a firm connection if the latter can reach revenue years earlier. The difference can also affect financing. Lenders may require greater contingencies where energisation depends on network upgrades, while equity investors may demand higher returns for connection risk. In project-finance terms, a grid connection begins to resemble a critical completion condition rather than a routine utility service.

The same logic extends beyond data centres. Battery factories, semiconductor plants, cold-storage facilities, electric truck depots, large logistics campuses, life-sciences manufacturing and electrified industrial processes can all depend on substantial firm capacity. As these sectors expand, electrical availability can influence which regions capture new investment and which projects remain stuck in development queues.

Existing properties may gain an advantage that accounting does not show

Power scarcity can also change the relative value of existing assets. A mature industrial site may look inefficient compared with a new greenfield development, but if it already has a high-capacity connection, substation, easements and an established utility relationship, those attributes can be expensive and slow to recreate. The economic value of the site may therefore exceed what is suggested by the building alone.

This resembles other forms of embedded infrastructure value. A port with scarce berthing rights, a telecom site with fibre routes, or a logistics property with irreplaceable road access can be worth more because of permissions and connections that are difficult to reproduce. Electricity capacity is joining that list. The “asset” is not the electron; it is the combination of physical infrastructure, contractual position, network access and time saved.

That insight can influence redevelopment. Owners of older commercial or industrial properties may discover that the highest-value use of a site is linked to its electrical capacity rather than its existing building. But this should not be assumed. Reuse may require costly upgrades, and local regulators may restrict changes in load type. The value is site-specific and depends on what the connection actually permits.

Flexible connections could create a second tier of value

Not every project requires a perfectly firm, always-on connection. Some industrial loads can shift production; battery systems can charge flexibly; electric fleets can schedule charging around network constraints; buildings can use thermal storage; and data-centre operators may be able to combine grid power with storage or other forms of flexibility. These capabilities can turn otherwise constrained sites into usable ones.

The IEA argues that better use of existing grids, demand-side participation and storage can unlock capacity faster than waiting only for major network expansion. That creates a potentially important distinction in real estate: a site with flexible connection rights plus controllable load may be more valuable than a site with the same nominal connection but no ability to respond to network conditions.

However, flexibility should not be confused with free capacity. A non-firm arrangement may expose an occupier to curtailment at precisely the wrong time. Backup generation, batteries and control systems add capital and operating costs. For mission-critical facilities, contractual service levels and resilience requirements may make flexible power insufficient. The value of flexibility therefore depends on the load profile and the commercial consequences of interruption.

The investment thesis has important limits

The strongest version of the “powered land” thesis can become too simplistic. Grid constraints are not permanent everywhere. Network investment, queue reform, new substations, storage, demand response and on-site generation can reduce scarcity. A site priced at a very large power premium today may lose part of that advantage if new capacity arrives nearby or if technology reduces the amount of power a tenant needs.

There is also a risk of confusing reserved capacity with economically productive capacity. Some markets are actively trying to prevent developers from warehousing connection positions. Investors should therefore avoid valuing a connection as if it were a perpetual property right when regulators can change queue rules, milestone requirements or connection terms. The direction of policy in Britain and Europe is toward stronger evidence of project readiness and more active queue management.

Power-intensive development can also trigger political and community scrutiny around electricity prices, water use, land use, emissions and the allocation of scarce network capacity. Equinix explicitly notes in its annual report that community scrutiny of data-centre resource use can lead to stricter permitting requirements, higher costs or project delays. Those constraints can offset some of the advantage of an otherwise attractive powered site.

What investors, lenders and developers should measure

The practical implication is that power due diligence needs to move earlier in the investment process. A high-quality assessment should establish the connection voltage, firm versus flexible capacity, current and future megawatts, energisation date, upstream reinforcement requirements, substation status, redundancy, upgrade cost allocation, milestone obligations, curtailment rights and the legal entity that actually controls the connection. It should also test whether the requested load is consistent with planning permissions, environmental requirements and the local utility’s network assumptions.

For banks, this creates a new form of completion and collateral risk. A property may be physically complete yet unable to generate forecast cash flow if power is delayed. Loan covenants, draw conditions and valuation reports may need to distinguish between land value, building value and connection value. For infrastructure investors, grid access can influence the option value of existing sites. For regulators, the challenge is to allocate scarce capacity without allowing speculative queue positions to block productive investment.

For real-estate investors, the implication is especially significant: electrical capacity should increasingly be treated as part of location quality. In some sectors, a building with power is not equivalent to the same building without it, even if every other physical characteristic appears identical.

Conclusion: megawatts are becoming part of the property

Power availability is not replacing traditional real-estate fundamentals. Land, planning, transport, fibre, water, labour, construction cost and tenant demand still matter. But the rise of concentrated electrical loads is adding another scarce input to the investment equation. Where grids are congested and connection timelines are long, the right to draw power at a particular place and time can materially change what a site is worth and when it can produce revenue.

That makes electricity capacity a hidden asset in the most literal sense. It may not be visible from the street and it may not sit neatly on a conventional property schedule, yet it can determine whether development is feasible, whether financing closes, whether a tenant signs and whether an asset reaches operation before competitors. In an increasingly electrified economy, investors may need to learn to value not only square metres and locations, but deliverable megawatts.





References

1. International Energy Agency – Electricity 2026: Executive summary

2. International Energy Agency – Electricity 2026: Grids

3. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory – Queued Up: Characteristics of Power Plants Seeking Transmission Interconnection (2026 edition)

4. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory – Backlog of power plants seeking transmission grid connection eased somewhat in 2025

5. Ofgem – Connect update: demand connections reform (16 June 2026)

6. Ofgem – Major reform package to accelerate grid connections (8 December 2025)

7. European Commission – European grids

8. European Commission / EUR-Lex – European Grids Package, COM(2025) 1005

9. European Commission / EUR-Lex – Action Plan for Affordable Energy, COM(2025) 79

10. Equinix – 2025 Annual Report / Form 10-K

11. Digital Realty Trust – 2025 Form 10-K

12. Digital Realty Trust – Annual Reports

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