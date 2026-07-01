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Wealthy businessman goes on trial over murder of Maltese journalist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Maltese Businessman Faces Trial Over Murder of Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

Key Details of the Trial and Background

By Christopher Scicluna

Trial Commencement and Charges

VALLETTA, July 1 (Reuters) - A wealthy Maltese businessman accused of ordering the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia went on trial on Wednesday, nine years after the death of the journalist who investigated corruption on the small Mediterranean island.

Yorgen Fenech, 44, was charged with complicity in her killing and criminal association. He has denied any wrongdoing. He faces life in jail if found guilty. 

The Murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

Caruana Galizia died in 2017 when a bomb placed in her car blew up as she drove away from her home --  a killing that shocked Europe and triggered a political earthquake on Malta.

Alleged Middleman and Confession

In pre-trial proceedings, prosecutors alleged that Fenech commissioned a former taxi driver, Melvin Theuma, to find someone to carry out the murder. 

Theuma eventually confessed to the authorities about his middleman role, saying he received €150,000 ($170,000) from Fenech as payment. After being given a pardon from prosecution, he detailed how the killing was carried out.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Caruana Galizia's Investigation into Fenech

CARUANA GALIZIA HAD BEEN INVESTIGATING FENECH'S FIRM

Fenech was arrested in late 2019 on a yacht off Malta in what prosecutors say was an escape bid. The trial was delayed for several years by legal wrangling over various procedural issues. 

Arrests and Sentences

Three men who carried out the bombing were arrested weeks after the murder and pleaded guilty at the start of their trial. Two were handed life sentences and another a reduced sentence in return for information.

Two men who supplied the bomb were given life sentences in 2025.

Theuma had told police that he had recruited the bombers and planned the murder in a popular café. 

Details of the Assassination

After weeks of monitoring the 52-year-old target, they placed a bomb under her car seat. It was detonated by remote control from an offshore yacht following a signal by one of the men watching the site. Caruana Galizia died instantly.

Business and Political Impact

Fenech’s Business Interests

Fenech headed the Tumas Group, which has vast interests spanning gaming, hospitality and leisure, management, and property development. 

17 Black and Political Fallout

Reuters reported in 2020 that in the months before her murder, Caruana Galizia was on the trail of an offshore company called 17 Black, set up, she said, to channel corrupt payments to Malta's leaders. 

Following the murder it was revealed that Fenech was the owner of 17 Black. 

The assassination sparked a political crisis in Malta that drove the then prime minister, Joseph Muscat, from office in 2020, although he was never linked to the murder.

Ongoing Trial

The trial is being held before a panel of jurors and is expected to last for several weeks.

($1 = 0.8779 euros)

(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • The trial of Yorgen Fenech, accused of commissioning the 2017 car-bomb murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, began on July 1, 2026, nearly nine years after the killing (Reuters; Euronews) (euronews.com).
  • Fenech was arrested in November 2019 while attempting to flee by yacht; prosecutors allege he used Melvin Theuma as a middleman and faces charges of complicity in murder and criminal association (Reuters; RSF) (euronews.com).
  • Previous convictions include life terms for bomb suppliers in 2025, and hitmen were sentenced earlier—this trial marks a pivotal moment in Malta’s reckoning with corruption and press freedom violations (Reuters; Wikipedia) (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yorgen Fenech and why is he on trial?
Yorgen Fenech is a wealthy Maltese businessman accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He has denied all charges.
What was Daphne Caruana Galizia investigating before her murder?
She was investigating corruption and the offshore company 17 Black, which was later revealed to be owned by Yorgen Fenech.
How was Daphne Caruana Galizia killed?
She was killed by a bomb placed in her car, detonated by remote control as she drove away from her home.
What role did Melvin Theuma play in the murder?
Melvin Theuma acted as the middleman, recruiting the bombers and planning the murder. He confessed his involvement after receiving a pardon.
What impact did the assassination have on Malta?
The assassination triggered a political crisis, resulting in the resignation of the then prime minister Joseph Muscat.

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