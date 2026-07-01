Ubisoft Appoints Amazon Games Executive to Lead Tom Clancy Franchise
Ubisoft's Strategic Leadership Appointment
Christoph Hartmann's New Role at Ubisoft
July 1 (Reuters) - French video games company Ubisoft said on Wednesday it recruited Amazon Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann to lead its "Creative House 2", the division that manages games in the Tom Clancy franchise, such as "Splinter Cell" and "The Division".
Background of Christoph Hartmann
Hartmann co-founded and led 2K, owned by Take-Two Interactive, the company behind the game franchises Borderlands, BioShock and Civilization.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon; Writing by Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)