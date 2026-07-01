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Ubisoft taps Amazon Games VP to lead Tom Clancy franchise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ubisoft taps Amazon Games VP to lead Tom Clancy franchise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Ubisoft Appoints Amazon Games Executive to Lead Tom Clancy Franchise

Ubisoft's Strategic Leadership Appointment

Christoph Hartmann's New Role at Ubisoft

July 1 (Reuters) - French video games company Ubisoft said on Wednesday it recruited Amazon Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann to lead its "Creative House 2", the division that manages games in the Tom Clancy franchise, such as "Splinter Cell" and "The Division".

Background of Christoph Hartmann

Hartmann co-founded and led 2K, owned by Take-Two Interactive, the company behind the game franchises Borderlands, BioShock and Civilization.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon; Writing by Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Christoph Hartmann, former Amazon Games vice‑president and 2K co‑founder, is now General Manager of Ubisoft’s Creative House 2, which manages Tom Clancy brands like The Division, Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell, plus March of Giants (streetinsider.com)
  • Ubisoft’s Creative House model, launched in early 2026, organizes its studios into genre‑focused units; Creative House 2 is dedicated to competitive, cooperative shooter‑style experiences (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Hartmann’s track record includes co‑founding 2K Games and publishing hits like BioShock, Borderlands and Civilization, and later leading Amazon Games’ publishing efforts including New World and Lost Ark (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Ubisoft appointed to lead its Tom Clancy franchise?
Ubisoft has recruited Christoph Hartmann, former Amazon Games Vice President, to lead its Creative House 2 division.
What games are included in Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy franchise?
Games such as Splinter Cell and The Division are part of Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy franchise.
What is Creative House 2 at Ubisoft?
Creative House 2 is a division at Ubisoft responsible for managing the games in the Tom Clancy franchise.
What is Christoph Hartmann's previous experience?
Christoph Hartmann was Vice President at Amazon Games and co-founded 2K under Take-Two Interactive.

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