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As war strands Qatari gas for 6 months, US sales rise and European stocks plummet - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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As war strands Qatari gas for 6 months, US sales rise and European stocks plummet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets Oil & Gas Middle East

War Halts 96% of Qatari Gas Exports, Boosts US Sales & Hits Europe

Impact of U.S.-Iran War on Global Gas Markets

By Marwa Rashad and Nora Buli

Qatar’s LNG Exports Plummet

LONDON/OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Six months into the U.S.-Iran war, Qatar is among the conflict's biggest economic casualties, with its liquefied natural gas exports slashed by 96%, data shows.

Comparative Impact on Gulf States

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait have seen their oil exports hit, but by nowhere near as much.

Financial Losses for Qatar

Qatar has lost $24 billion in gas sales, which is about five months’ worth of income for the country based on 2025 data, Reuters calculations show.

Export Routes and Security Concerns

While neighbouring Gulf exporters have managed to sneak oil secretly out of the Strait of Hormuz, Qatar has exported just 18 LNG cargoes, down from 509 in the same period last year, according to data intelligence firm ICIS. Two Qatari tankers have been attacked.

State-owned LNG producer QatarEnergy did not respond to a Reuters request for immediate comment.

Global Supply Shifts and European Vulnerability

US Exports Fill the Gap

Before the war Qatar supplied about one-fifth of the world’s daily LNG. Exports from the U.S. have offset some of that lost supply.

European Gas Storage at Risk

Still, European gas storage has fallen to a historic low for the time of year, exposing the continent to possible gas price spikes in the event of a cold winter this year.

(USD 1 = QAR 3.64)

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London, Nora Buli in Oslo and Curtis Williams in Houston; editing by Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • Qatar’s LNG exports sharply dropped—iceberg shrinkage from 509 to just 18 cargoes over six months—resulting in an estimated $24 billion revenue loss, roughly five months of income based on 2025 data.
  • U.S. LNG exports surged, increasing about 25% in H1 2026, helping fill the gap left by Qatar and redirecting supplies to Europe and Asia.
  • European gas storage is critically low—hovering around 55–57% full at end‑July/early August—second‑lowest since 2016 and creating exposure to winter price spikes unless LNG imports ramp up dramatically.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much have Qatari gas exports decreased due to the war?
Qatari liquefied natural gas exports have fallen by 96% compared to the same period last year.
What is the estimated financial loss for Qatar from reduced gas sales?
Qatar has lost approximately $24 billion in gas sales over six months.
How has the US LNG market responded to reduced Qatari exports?
US LNG exports have increased, offsetting some of the lost Qatari supply to global markets.
How has Europe been affected by the fall in Qatari gas exports?
European gas storage has dropped to a historic low for the time of year, increasing the risk of gas price spikes.
Have other Gulf countries been impacted by the conflict?
Yes, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait have seen oil exports reduced, but not as severely as Qatar.

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