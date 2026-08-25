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One in three UK employers have cut entry-level jobs, survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

One in three UK employers have cut entry-level jobs, survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Labour Market Youth Employment UK economy

UK Employers Cut Entry-Level Jobs as AI Spurs Youth Unemployment Concerns

AI and Automation Impact on Entry-Level Opportunities for Young Workers

Survey Findings Highlight Shrinking Job Market

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Over a third of British employers have reduced the number of entry-level jobs open to younger workers over the past year due in part to increased use of artificial intelligence and other forms of automation, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Almost half of larger employers said they had fewer vacancies than a year ago, according to the survey for Lancaster University's Work Foundation.

"Young people are entering one of the toughest labour markets in years, facing intense competition for a shrinking number of entry-level jobs and fewer opportunities to get a secure foothold in work," Work Foundation Director Ben Harrison said.

Key Statistics from the Work Foundation Survey

  • 36% of firms said they had reduced the number of entry-level jobs, ranging from 24% of small businesses to 48% and 46% of medium and larger employers
  • 24% of small firms said AI and automation had lowered the number of jobs available, rising to 58% and 60% of larger firms
  • 73% of employers said it was harder for young people to find work than five years ago
  • Data comes from a Survation survey of 1,001 businesses for the Work Foundation, conducted from May 7 to May 20
Government and Industry Reactions
  • A UK government report in May warned of a risk of a "lost generation" of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET)
  • More than 1 million people aged 16-24 were counted as NEET in the first quarter of 2026, the most since late 2013
  • The latest official data on NEETs is due on Thursday
Wider Labour Market Trends and Calls for Action
  • Overall job vacancies in the three months to July were the lowest since February-April 2021 at 707,000, according to official figures
  • Job website Adzuna said on Monday that the number of roles in July seeking graduates in their job description was down 49% from a year earlier
  • The Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday urged the government to reverse some payroll tax rises in October's budget and scale back a planned tightening of employment laws to tackle youth unemployment

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • 36% of UK businesses have cut entry‑level roles over the past year, with reductions highest among medium (48%) and large firms (46%)—small firms cut 24%.
  • AI and automation are blamed by 24% of small businesses, rising to around 60% among larger employers.
  • More than one million UK youth (aged 16‑24) are now NEET—roughly 13.5%—the highest level since 2013, driven increasingly by economic inactivity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of UK employers have cut entry-level jobs?
According to the survey, 36% of UK employers have reduced the number of entry-level jobs over the past year.
How has AI and automation affected job availability?
AI and automation reduced entry-level job availability in 24% of small firms, rising to 58-60% in larger firms.
What challenges are young people facing in the UK job market?
Young people face intense competition for fewer entry-level roles, making it harder to secure employment.
How many young people in the UK are counted as NEET?
More than 1 million people aged 16-24 were NEET in the first quarter of 2026, the highest since 2013.
What is the trend in graduate job listings in the UK?
Graduate job listings in July dropped by 49% compared to the previous year, according to Adzuna.

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