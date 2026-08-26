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Finance

German bank's brothel loan under scrutiny by regulators

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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German Regulator Probes Volksbank Brothel Loan and Potential Board Kickbacks

Investigation into Volksbank Koeln Bonn's Brothel Loan

By Tom Sims

Regulatory Scrutiny of the Loan

COLOGNE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany's top financial regulator has questioned a regional bank over its financing of one of Europe's largest brothels, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BaFin's request for information relates to a 2021 loan by Volksbank Koeln Bonn for the purchase of Cologne's Pascha brothel by a Chinese investor, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Prostitution is legal in Germany.

Internal Investigation by Volksbank

The Volksbank said in a statement that it hired an unidentified law firm in July to conduct an independent investigation into the deal, looking at whether a bank board member "possibly personally benefitted" from the transaction. The Volksbank provided no further details about the loan.

Volksbank Koeln Bonn declined to comment on the questioning by BaFin, the German regulator. It said its own investigation operated on the presumption of innocence and that the board member, whom it has not named, would be on leave while the review is conducted.

Board Member Under Scrutiny

Lawyer Markus Lehmkuehler told Reuters he was acting for the board member, whom he named as Juergen Neutgens. His disclosure came after Reuters tried to reach Neutgens on LinkedIn.

Neutgens is one of three board members at the Volksbank. He has been on the board since 2018 with responsibilities that have included corporate clients, private banking and treasury.

Lehmkuehler said his client denied any wrongdoing and declined to comment on any contact with the regulator.

Media Reports and Kickback Allegations

The bank's decision to conduct an internal investigation followed German media reports about the loan. 

The regulator's focus is on the potential payment of a kickback to the board member, the person with direct knowledge of the matter said. Reuters could not establish who received the alleged kickback, or its reason.

"My client did not receive any payments at any time," Lehmkuehler said in a written response to questions. "He believes that the ongoing investigation will show that the accusations against him are unfounded."

Background on Volksbanken and Brothel Ownership

Germany's Volksbanken are member-owned cooperative banks that form a pillar of the financial sector in Europe's largest economy. They rarely lend to foreigners abroad and generally banks steer clear of business that could harm their reputation.

Chinese Investor and Brothel Operations

The Chinese investor, named in company filings as Hu Jing, did not respond to text messages about the loan sent by Reuters to a phone number in the filings. A lawyer for Hu in Germany said there were "no indications whatsoever that the property’s owner or operator was under investigation".

Pascha manager Andre Wienstroth, who has operated the brothel since its reopening after Hu's purchase, said his company rented the premises and had nothing to do with the loan.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm this.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; additional reporting by Claire Fu in Singapore; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Jon Boyle)

Key Takeaways

  • BaFin has formally requested information and the Volksbank has launched an independent probe into possible personal benefit by a board member, who is now on leave.
  • Media investigations uncovered internal emails suggesting links between the loan and potential bribe‑like arrangements, including references to “75 000 € in cash.”
  • The cooperative bank sector and its umbrella group, the BVR, view the affair as a reputational risk, with internal resistance noted at the bank and heightened supervisory attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volksbank Koeln Bonn's loan under investigation?
Germany's financial regulator BaFin is questioning the bank over its 2021 loan for Cologne's Pascha brothel, focusing on possible kickbacks to a board member.
Who is the board member involved in the scrutiny?
Board member Juergen Neutgens is being represented by a lawyer and denies any wrongdoing regarding the loan transaction.
What is the status of the board member during the investigation?
The board member has been placed on leave while the independent investigation is ongoing.
Is prostitution legal in Germany?
Yes, prostitution is legal in Germany, where the loan in question was issued.
Who purchased the Pascha brothel with the Volksbank loan?
A Chinese investor named Hu Jing purchased the Pascha brothel using the Volksbank Koeln Bonn loan.

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