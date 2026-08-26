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Interest rates must rise further on inflation risks, ECB's Schnabel tells Bloomberg - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Interest rates must rise further on inflation risks, ECB's Schnabel tells Bloomberg

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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ECB Signals Further Interest Rate Hikes to Counter Inflation Risks

ECB Policy Outlook Amid Geopolitical and Economic Pressures

Aug 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said interest rates must rise further as the conflict in the Middle East drags on and the strong euro zone economy poses upside risks to inflation, in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. 

Rationale for Further Tightening

"At the current policy rate, inflation is unlikely to return to target over the medium term, and therefore further tightening will be necessary," Schnabel told Bloomberg.

September Meeting Expectations

Three sources told Reuters on Tuesday that ECB policymakers were leaning towards a rate hike at their September meeting to contain the inflationary impact of the Iran war, but have little appetite to signal further tightening beyond that.

Inflation Outlook and Policy Response

Schnabel said consumer-price growth is likely to exceed 2% for an “extended period” due to high energy costs, and that acting only when this feeds into wages would leave policymakers “behind the curve".

Previous Rate Hike and Market Reactions

The ECB raised borrowing costs for the first time in nearly three years in June to prevent a war-fuelled rise in energy prices from spreading too widely in the economy.

Schnabel said markets “seem to understand our reaction function very well,” without specifying how much further borrowing costs are likely to rise.

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Schnabel argued the current policy rate is insufficient to return inflation to the ECB’s 2% target over the medium term; further tightening is needed to pre‑empt second‑round effects from elevated energy prices and a strong economy (bloomberg.com).
  • Three Reuters sources said ECB officials are inclined to hike rates in September—from 2.25% to 2.50%—to offset inflation risks tied to the Iran conflict, but are reluctant to signal subsequent moves (ca.investing.com).
  • Schnabel warned that consumer‑price growth will likely remain above 2% for an extended period, and that waiting until higher wages emerge would leave the central bank “behind the curve” (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the ECB see a need for further interest rate hikes?
The ECB believes further rate hikes are necessary due to ongoing inflation risks, high energy costs, and the strong euro zone economy.
What inflation risks are influencing the ECB's policy decisions?
Rising energy prices and the prolonged conflict in the Middle East are creating upside risks to inflation in the euro zone.
When did the ECB last raise interest rates?
The European Central Bank last raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years in June.
How long is consumer-price growth expected to exceed 2%?
According to Isabel Schnabel, consumer-price growth is likely to exceed 2% for an extended period.

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