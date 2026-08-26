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Morning Bid: Markets are waiting '9 to 5' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Markets are waiting '9 to 5'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Markets Hold Steady Awaiting Nvidia Earnings, Oil Prices, and US Data

Global Market Overview and Key Influences

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Market Sentiment and Oil Price Movements

A holding pattern in global markets has emerged as traders await earnings from Nvidia that will be a test of confidence in the AI trade while rising hopes of supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices lower in a reprieve for bond yields.

Oil Prices React to Strait of Hormuz Developments

Brent crude futures fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, sliding more than $2 to $86.22 per barrel after Iran said it had restarted talks with neighbour Oman to manage the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened economic pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. [O/R]

Supply Constraints and Investor Sentiment

The rising optimism in the face of little evidence of immediate relief to supply challenges suggests investors are setting themselves up, yet again, for disappointment.

Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz hit their lowest level in three months, underscoring the supply constraints facing the world due to the nearly six-month long conflict.

Nvidia Earnings and Market Volatility

Then there's Wednesday's main event, second-quarter results from Nvidia, the poster child of the AI frenzy. Over the previous 12 quarters, its market value has swung by an average 7.4% following its earnings report. This time, options traders are pricing in a less manic reaction — only a $280 billion or 5.4% move in Nvidia's market value after it reports.

US Dollar, Bond Yields, and Alternative Assets

The U.S. dollar was steady ahead of U.S. PCE inflation data later in the day and Jackson Hole over the weekend, as traders await cues for the monetary policy outlook. Markets have been grappling with the U.S. Treasury department's move to buy back bonds to help cap a surge in long-end yields.

The move to calm the bond market has piled pressure on the dollar, catapulting spot gold and bitcoin near three-month highs as the "debasement trade" persists.

Other Notable Developments

And finally, we end with the sad news that country music legend Dolly Parton died on Tuesday in Nashville. She was 80.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

• U.S. PCE data

• UK CBI distributive trades for August

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia’s upcoming earnings—options imply a 5.4% stock move, smaller than its ~6.4% historical average—will test confidence in the AI-driven rally (reddit.com).
  • Optimism over renewed Strait of Hormuz discussions between Iran and Oman pushed Brent crude lower (~$86.2), relieving pressure on yields (apnews.com).
  • Dolly Parton, the beloved country music legend and philanthropist, died at age 80 on August 25, 2026, in Nashville (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are global markets in a holding pattern today?
Traders are awaiting Nvidia earnings and key US inflation data, leading to cautious trading across markets.
How are oil prices being affected by the Strait of Hormuz situation?
Oil prices fell as talks to manage the Strait of Hormuz continued, despite ongoing supply challenges.
What is the expected market reaction to Nvidia's earnings report?
Options traders expect a move of around 5.4% in Nvidia’s market value after its report, less than previous quarters.
What economic data are traders watching this week?
Key data includes US PCE inflation and UK CBI distributive trades for August.
How is the bond market influencing other assets?
Efforts to cap bond yields have pressured the US dollar and lifted gold and bitcoin to near three-month highs.

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