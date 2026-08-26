Seven Dead and Nine Missing After Fire at Russia’s Amur Gas Plant
Tragic Incident at Amur Gas Chemical Complex
Details of the Fire and Casualties
MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven people have died, including six Chinese nationals, while nine more workers from China are missing, in a fire at a gas chemical complex in Russia's far eastern Amur region, according to the plant's Telegram channel.
Fire Outbreak and Response
The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, was extinguished, the plant's press service said.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Marina Bobrova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)