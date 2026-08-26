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Headlines

Seven dead, including six Chinese nationals, nine are missing in Russia's gas plant fire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Seven Dead and Nine Missing After Fire at Russia’s Amur Gas Plant

Tragic Incident at Amur Gas Chemical Complex

Details of the Fire and Casualties

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven people have died, including six Chinese nationals, while nine more workers from China are missing, in a fire at a gas chemical complex in Russia's far eastern Amur region, according to the plant's Telegram channel.

Fire Outbreak and Response

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, was extinguished, the plant's press service said.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • The blaze occurred in the auxiliary section of the pyrolysis unit at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, a SIBUR‑Sinopec joint venture nearing completion of commissioning. Major equipment reportedly escaped damage. (gazeta.ru)
  • Casualties have risen to three confirmed dead—two Chinese nationals and one Russian contractor—with around 131 injured, 19 hospitalized (six in serious condition), and many others treated on-site; additionally, nine Chinese workers remain unaccounted for. (china.org.cn)
  • Emergency and rescue operations continue on-site, including controlled burn-off of residual process gases; environmental tests found no harmful air pollution near residential areas. A criminal case has also been launched over safety violations. (china.org.cn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Russia gas plant fire?
Seven people died, including six Chinese nationals, in the fire at the Amur gas plant.
Where did the gas plant fire occur in Russia?
The fire occurred at a gas chemical complex in Russia's far eastern Amur region.
How many workers are missing after the Amur gas plant fire?
Nine workers from China are reported missing following the fire at the plant.
Was the gas plant fire extinguished?
Yes, the fire was extinguished, according to the plant's press service.

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