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Beretta Holding launches offer to raise stake in Sturm Ruger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Beretta Holding launches offer to raise stake in Sturm Ruger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Beretta Holding Moves to Double Stake in Sturm Ruger With $108 Million Offer

Beretta Holding's Strategic Investment in Sturm Ruger

Overview of the Offer

ROME, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Beretta Holding, the owner of historic Italian gunmaker Beretta, has launched an offer to more than double its stake in U.S. sporting firearm manufacturer Sturm, Ruger & Co. as part of a strategic partnership the two firms agreed in May.

Offer Details and Financial Terms

Beretta Holding is offering $44.80 per share, a premium of around 21% versus Wednesday's closing price, to secure up to 25% of Sturm Ruger from a current stake of 9.93%.

The additional investment will cost around $108 million, it said. The offer runs until October 15 and is not subject to reaching a minimum threshold or to any financing condition.

Strategic Rationale and Market Impact

Beretta Holding's Expansion in the U.S. Market

Chairman and CEO Pietro Gussalli Beretta said the investment in Sturm, Ruger - the only publicly listed firm in Beretta Holding's portfolio of around 50 companies - was "a concrete step toward strengthening our presence in the United States, the world's largest market" for firearms.

Regulatory Approvals and Next Steps

The launch of the offer follows Wednesday's announcement by Sturm Ruger that applicable regulatory conditions under its previously announced cooperation agreement with Beretta Holding have been satisfied.    

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Beretta Holding, currently owning approximately 9.93% of Sturm, Ruger, is offering $44.80 per share in cash to raise its stake to 25% (a premium of ~21%). Sources: strategic cooperation and tender offer terms (boursorama.com).
  • The move stems from a May 2, 2026 cooperation agreement under which Beretta agreed to withdraw proxy solicitations and, in exchange, may raise its ownership and nominate up to two independent directors. Sources: cooperation agreement details (sec.gov).
  • The tender offer requires no minimum threshold or financing condition and runs through October 15, aiming to deepen Beretta’s presence in the U.S. firearms market. Sources: offer terms and timeline (boursorama.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Beretta Holding's new offer for Sturm Ruger?
Beretta Holding has launched an offer to raise its stake in Sturm Ruger from 9.93% to up to 25% at $44.80 per share.
How much will Beretta Holding's investment in Sturm Ruger cost?
The total cost of the additional investment will be around $108 million.
Until when is Beretta Holding's offer for Sturm Ruger valid?
The offer runs until October 15 and is not subject to any minimum threshold or financing condition.
Why is Beretta Holding increasing its stake in Sturm Ruger?
Beretta Holding aims to strengthen its presence in the United States, the world's largest firearms market.
What conditions have been met for the cooperation between Beretta Holding and Sturm Ruger?
All applicable regulatory conditions under the previously announced agreement have been satisfied.

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