Volkswagen to Scrap Current Bonus System Amid Corporate Overhaul by 2027
Volkswagen's Compensation Overhaul: Key Details and Implications
Background and Announcement
July 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen will scrap its current bonus system from 2027 as part of an overhaul of Europe's largest car maker, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.
Details of the New Compensation System
Introduction of Star-Rating System
Starting in 2027, the group plans to radically overhaul variable compensation and evaluate managers using a star-rating system as part of a culture shift, Bild reported.
Expected Impact on Corporate Culture
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray)