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Russian fuel crisis prompts rush for electric cars - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian fuel crisis prompts rush for electric cars

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Russian Fuel Crisis Sparks Unprecedented Rush for Electric Cars

Fuel Shortages Drive Surging Demand for Electric Vehicles in Russia

By Ekaterina Maksimova and Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - A Moscow car dealership is struggling to keep up with demand for new electric vehicles as drivers look to sidestep a fuel crisis that has led to long queues and soaring prices across much of Russia.        

Escalating Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have squeezed gasoline and diesel supplies in recent weeks, prompting restrictions in most regions. 

Retail gasoline prices in some areas have climbed to among the highest levels in Europe, according to Reuters calculations.

Challenges Facing Russia's EV Market

Russia's vast distances, harsh climate, and limited charging network have curbed the growth of its EV market. But the mounting fuel challenges are leading some motorists to make the switch.

Dealerships Report Soaring Interest

EN Cars, which specialises in Chinese brands, is selling two to three EVs per day, compared with two to three a month just a few weeks ago, founder Yevgeniy Zabelin told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Since the fuel situation became complicated, demand has grown many times over," he said, adding that interest was rising in both budget and premium models.

Accelerating Sales

In the showroom, prospective buyers inspected electric SUVs made by Chinese automaker Geely.

With fuel prices up more than 12% year-on-year between January and May, demand for EVs was already increasing.

EV and Hybrid Sales Statistics

About 24,600 new plug-in hybrids were sold in the first five months of the year, up 125% year-on-year, while sales of new fully electric cars rose 19% to 4,460, according to analytical agency Autostat and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.    

Sales accelerated further in June as fuel shortages hit. Last week, 1,754 new plug-in hybrids were registered, up nearly a third from the previous week and nearly 50% above the average weekly pace this year, according to Autostat chief Sergei Tselikov. 

Charging Infrastructure Expansion

The number of charging stations in Russia increased 20% in the year to July 2026, according to digital map service 2GIS.  

Customer Perspectives

Sitting in the dealership, customer Vasiliy said he was pleased he had already bought a hybrid and an EV. 

"Especially in the current situation, I haven't had any problems at all," he said with a chuckle, though he added he did not expect the general surge in interest to last.

"I live in a private house in the countryside. I have installed my own charging station and charge at home. In Moscow it is a real problem, to charge properly."

Market Share of Electric Vehicles

EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for just 4.3% of Russia's total car sales last year, according to Autostat. 

(Additional reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova. Writing by Alessandra Prentice. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone attacks have knocked out around 25–40% of Russia’s refining capacity, triggering widespread fuel shortages, rationing and soaring prices across over 50 regions (citations: Guardian, Euronews, Le Monde)
  • Electric vehicle (EV) and plug‑in hybrid demand has surged, with some dealerships selling 2–3 EVs per day versus 2–3 monthly previously; PHEV sales up ~125% year‑on‑year in Jan–May, EVs up 19% (citations: Reuters original, Autostat data, TASS)
  • Russia’s EV and plug‑in hybrid fleet exceeded 200,000 units by early April 2026, and the number of charging stations rose ~20% year‑on‑year by July (citations: TASS, Reuters original)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are electric car sales rising in Russia?
Electric car sales are rising due to soaring gasoline prices and fuel shortages following Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.
How much have plug-in hybrid sales grown in Russia?
Plug-in hybrid sales in Russia rose 125% year-on-year in the first five months of the year.
What challenges are there for EV owners in Russia?
Russia's limited charging network and vast distances make charging an electric car more difficult, especially in cities like Moscow.
How are dealerships coping with higher EV demand?
Dealerships like EN Cars report selling two to three EVs daily, compared to just a few per month previously, as demand surges.
What percentage of Russian car sales are EVs and plug-in hybrids?
EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for just 4.3% of Russia's total car sales last year.

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