Accounts Receivable: An Underused Working-Capital Lever for Mid-Market CFOs

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When liquidity tightens, finance leaders typically revisit credit facilities, defer investment or renegotiate supplier terms. Yet one of the lowest-cost ways to improve liquidity is to collect cash the company has already earned more efficiently.

The Cheapest Cash Is Already on the Balance Sheet

When liquidity tightens, finance leaders typically revisit credit facilities, defer investment or renegotiate supplier terms. Yet one of the lowest-cost ways to improve liquidity is to collect cash the company has already earned more efficiently.

That matters while borrowing remains costly. The Federal Reserve reported a 6.75% bank prime loan rate in July 2026, before borrower-specific spreads or fees. Better collections will not eliminate external capital, but they can reduce how often a company draws on it.

The Cost of Receivables Drift

The problem is gradual deterioration across payment behavior, follow-up discipline and forecast assumptions. Atradius reported that overdue invoices affected 43% of credit-based B2B sales among US companies in 2025. Even modest slippage absorbs liquidity, raises financing expense and weakens the cash forecast.

The Hackett Group’s 2025 US Working Capital Survey quantified the opportunity. Accounts receivable represented $600 billion of excess working capital among the 1,000 largest listed nonfinancial companies, with an 18-day DSO gap between top and median performers. The mechanism is the same in the mid-market: every avoidable day in receivables can leave capital tied up that might otherwise support payroll, inventory, acquisitions or debt reduction.

Why Manual AR Breaks at Scale

Manual collections can appear adequate while invoice volumes are manageable. As the business grows, spreadsheets, inboxes and individual memory create fragmented ownership. Sales may protect the relationship, finance may focus on reporting, and credit control may lack authority to escalate.

The result is reactive collections. Teams contact customers after invoices are late, apply one cadence to accounts with different risk profiles and struggle to separate genuine disputes from habitual delay. Aging reports describe the backlog but do not reliably direct action.

AR Must Operate as a System

A disciplined accounts receivable workflow converts that patchwork into an operating system for cash collection. Agicap describes its module as one that “automates collections, monitors DSO in real time.” Its value comes from linking visibility, prioritization and accountability.

An aging balance segmented into 0–30, 31–60, 61–90 and 91-plus days late shows where exposure is accumulating. Finance can identify persistent late payers, surface main debtors, review underlying invoices and direct effort toward balances with the greatest liquidity impact. Standardized reminders reduce inconsistency, while clear roles for sales, finance and credit control prevent accounts from falling between functions.

Automation should not mean indiscriminate dunning. Strategic AR distinguishes between a missing purchase order, a commercial dispute, temporary customer pressure and repeat delay. The system supplies the evidence; management determines the intervention.

DSO Is a Management Signal

A single DSO figure can conceal as much as it reveals. The useful view is directional and segmented: trend by entity, customer group or commercial team; concentration among major debtors; and average payment delay by client.

This lets finance test whether deterioration reflects weaker execution, extended terms, customer mix or emerging credit risk. It also prevents stable aggregate DSO from masking a few large accounts that are becoming progressively slower.

Where AR Meets Treasury

The strategic payoff appears when collections data improves forecasting. Invoice due dates are contractual assumptions, not reliable cash dates. Forecasting receipts solely from those dates can overstate liquidity when decisions are most sensitive.

A stronger model syncs open invoices into the cash forecast as expected transactions, then adjusts each payment date using observed behavior. One practical method adds the client’s average payment delay over the previous six months to the invoice due date. The forecast becomes a behavior-based view of cash arrival rather than a schedule of promises.

A Five-Step Finance Agenda

Mid-market teams can improve AR performance this quarter by:

Establishing a baseline for DSO, aging, concentration and disputes. Segmenting customers by value, lateness pattern and credit risk. Assigning ownership and escalation rules across sales, finance and credit control. Automating routine reminders while preserving judgment for disputes and strategic accounts. Feeding actual payment behavior into the rolling cash forecast and reviewing variance monthly.

The objective is controlled conversion of revenue into usable cash.

A Permanent Source of Resilience

Receivables improvement is often treated as a quarter-end campaign. That produces temporary gains and predictable regression. A durable model makes AR discipline part of working-capital governance, with DSO trends, debtor concentration, collection actions and forecast accuracy reviewed together.

For mid-market CFOs, the question is whether the business should pay an external cost for liquidity that stronger internal execution could release. Managed systematically, AR becomes more than a ledger balance: it becomes a recurring, low-cost source of resilience.

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