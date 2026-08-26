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UK retail sales weaken in August, CBI says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retail sales weaken in August, CBI says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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UK Retail Sales Drop in August, But Stores Expect September Recovery: CBI

CBI Survey Reveals Trends in UK Retail Sales

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British retail sales weakened in August after their strongest performance in six months in July, although stores expect a recovery in September, a monthly survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.

Retail Sales Performance in August

The CBI's headline sales volume balance — based on retailers' assessment of sales volumes compared with a year earlier — fell to a two-month low -48 in August from -26 in July.

Retailers' Sentiment and Sector Impact

"Retail firms grew more downbeat in August as they grappled with sharply falling sales volumes. These weak trading conditions, which were echoed across the broader distribution sector, continued to weigh on retailers' investment and hiring plans," CBI Lead Economist Martin Sartorius said.

Key Survey Findings

Sales and Expectations

  • Sales expectations for September point to a pickup to -22, the strongest expectations since March
  • Sales for the time of year in August fell to a two-month low of -26 from -18 in July

Business Situation and Investment

  • The CBI's quarterly business situation balance fell to -29 in August from -15 in May
  • Investment intentions rose to -16 in August from -52 in May, their strongest since February 2024

Employment Trends

  • Retailers shed jobs at the slowest pace since November 2025
Survey Methodology

The survey was based on responses from 58 retail chains between July 27 and August 13

(Reporting by David Milliken, Esditing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline retail sales volume balance dropped to –48 in August, down sharply from –26 in July (two‑month low).
  • Sales expectations for September rose to –22, the strongest since March.
  • Investment intentions strengthened markedly, and job cuts were at the slowest pace since November 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK retail sales weaken in August?
UK retail sales fell in August due to sharply lower sales volumes, as reported by the CBI.
What is the CBI headline sales volume balance for August?
The CBI's headline sales volume balance dropped to -48 in August, a two-month low.
Are UK retail sales expected to recover soon?
Retailers expect a recovery in September, with sales expectations rising to -22, the highest since March.
How did investment intentions change in the retail sector?
Investment intentions improved to -16 in August, their strongest since February 2024.
What period did the CBI survey cover?
The CBI survey covered responses from 58 retail chains between July 27 and August 13.

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