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Former VW board member Heiss set to rejoin ahead of key meeting, Handelsblatt says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former VW board member Heiss set to rejoin ahead of key meeting, Handelsblatt says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Marianne Heiss Returns to Volkswagen Supervisory Board Ahead of Restructuring Vote

Volkswagen Supervisory Board Developments and Restructuring Plans

Supervisory Board Restoration

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's supervisory board is set to return to full strength ahead of a crucial Sept. 4 meeting on CEO Oliver Blume's restructuring plan, with former member Marianne Heiss filling a vacant shareholder seat, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

Heiss’s Appointment and Audit Committee Role

Heiss will replace Susanne Wiegand, the woman who succeeded her in summer last year but left after less than a year, and take over as chair of the audit committee, the paper said citing company sources.

Official Response

A supervisory board spokesperson declined to comment.

Implications for the Board and Restructuring Vote

The move would restore the board to its full 20 members, split evenly between shareholder and labour representatives.

Upcoming September Meeting

The September meeting is Blume's second attempt to get approval for his cost-cutting plan, which could include up to 50,000 job cuts.

Competing Proposals

Two competing proposals will also be on the table next Friday, sources told Reuters: one from VW's labour representatives, and another from major shareholder Lower Saxony state.

CEO Blume’s Efforts and Labour Resistance

Blume is touring German plants this week to win support for a plan that could also see factory closures, but has so far been blocked by powerful labour representatives.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Heiß replaces Wiegand, restoring VW’s supervisory board to full strength of 20 members ahead of a crucial vote
  • Wiegand resigned unexpectedly after under a year in post, amid concerns over pace of transformation and compliance
  • Blume’s restructuring plan—potentially involving up to 50,000 job cuts and plant closures—faces competing counterproposals and renewed scrutiny

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is set to rejoin Volkswagen's supervisory board?
Marianne Heiss is set to rejoin Volkswagen's supervisory board, filling a vacant shareholder seat.
What key event is Volkswagen's supervisory board preparing for?
The board is preparing for a crucial September 4 meeting on CEO Oliver Blume's restructuring plan.
What position will Marianne Heiss take on the board?
Marianne Heiss will serve as chair of the audit committee.
What are the major proposals at the upcoming board meeting?
Proposals include CEO Blume's cost-cutting plan, and alternative plans from VW's labour representatives and major shareholder Lower Saxony.
Why did Susanne Wiegand leave the supervisory board?
Susanne Wiegand left the supervisory board after less than a year; the article does not specify the reason.

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