Ukraine Expands Drone Deals with Denmark, Estonia, and Netherlands at NATO Summit

Ukraine's Strategic Drone Partnerships and Defense Initiatives

New Drone Agreements Announced at NATO Summit

July 7 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine had signed three more "drone deals" with Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands, making available its expertise gained from more than four years of war with Russia.

Zelenskiy announced the deals in posts on social media on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara and said that Kyiv had now clinched nine such accords.

Development of Ukraine's Drone Industry

Evolution Since Russian Invasion

Ukraine has developed a highly sophisticated drone industry after having only limited expertise in the sector when Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

International Promotion of Drone Deals

Zelenskiy has travelled widely to promote the deals, particularly in the Middle East, where Gulf countries were obliged this year to counter Iranian strikes.

Details of the Denmark Agreement

Joint Defense Production and Export Opportunities

In announcing the deal with Denmark, Zelenskiy said the agreement "opens up greater opportunities for joint defence production, the exchange of expertise, and transparency in weapons exports".

He said Denmark had been the first country to offer joint production in Ukraine "and it is absolutely fair that Denmark will now have access to Ukrainian exports of weapons tested in war".

Ukraine's Goals at the NATO Summit

Securing Air Defense and Diplomatic Support

In a post on X at the end of the first day of meetings, Zelenskiy said Ukraine "rightfully belongs here" and repeated that Kyiv's main aim at the gathering was to "secure more air defense and stronger diplomatic positions."

Responding to Russian Missile Attacks

Recent Attacks on Kyiv

Zelenskiy has pointed to Ukraine's need to boost defences against Russian ballistic missiles after two attacks on the Ukrainian capital in the past week. Nineteen people died in Kyiv in the latest assault on Monday.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by David Gregorio)