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US oil prices jump after US military launches strikes against Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US oil prices jump after US military launches strikes against Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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US Oil Prices Surge Nearly 3% After Military Strikes Against Iran Spark Supply Fears

Market Reaction and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil Price Movements Following US Military Action

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices jumped nearly 3% in early trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, after the U.S. military launched a series of strikes against Iran, heightening concerns that a fragile truce was faltering.

Details of the US Strikes and Iranian Response

The strikes against Iran were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday.

Impact on West Texas Intermediate Crude

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.95, or 2.8%, at $72.39 a barrel as of 2215 GMT.

WTI settled 2.8% higher on Tuesday before extending gains in post-settlement trade, after the U.S. revoked the general licence authorising the sale of Iranian crude following the Iranian attacks on commercial vessels.

Regional Reactions and Security Concerns

Qatar and Saudi Arabia Involved in Incidents

Qatar blamed Iran for attacking the vessels, including the huge Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker, the Al Rekayyat, which reported being struck by a drone that caused a fire in its engine room. The crew were safe and being evacuated.

A Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker, believed to be the supertanker Wedyan, was also damaged off Oman, maritime security sources said. The cause was not immediately clear.

Fears Over Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

The developments reignited fears of disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose about 2.8%, trading near $72.39 a barrel early July 8, extending Tuesday’s nearly 2.8% gain.
  • The U.S. military strikes against Iran—prompted by attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz—heightened geopolitical risks to maritime oil flows.
  • Washington revoked the general license authorizing Iranian oil sales, signaling tougher pressure on Tehran and reducing near‑term supply options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US oil prices jump in early trade?
US oil prices surged nearly 3% after the US military launched strikes against Iran, raising fears of supply disruptions.
What prompted the US military strikes against Iran?
The strikes were a response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Which vessels were affected by the Iranian attacks?
Affected vessels included a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi-flagged crude oil supertanker.
How did the US react to the Iranian attacks on commercial vessels?
The US launched strikes against Iran and revoked the license for the sale of Iranian crude.
What are the market concerns following the latest events in the Strait of Hormuz?
The incidents reignited fears about disruptions to oil transport through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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