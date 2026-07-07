UK, European Allies Unveil $50B NATO Initiative for Advanced Deep Strike Weapons

European Nations Commit to Major Defense Investment

Overview of the $50 Billion Initiative

July 7 (Reuters) - Britain, France, Germany and other European nations will spend more than $50 billion over the next 10 years to develop long-range precision weapons in a boost to NATO's defence capabilities, the British government said on Wednesday.

Development of Advanced Long-Range Weapons

The weapons, which will be developed without Washington's involvement, will have the ability to accurately strike targets at least 300 km (186 miles) away and in some cases beyond 2,000 km, the British government said in a statement.

Statements from UK Leadership

"This UK-led initiative will allow us to step up our cooperation, bringing European Allies together to ensure NATO remains safe and secure for years to come," outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

NATO Summit and Announcement

Starmer is set to convene allies at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, where he will unveil the British-led initiative.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Nia Williams and Jamie Freed)