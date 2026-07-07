GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK to unveil $50 billion NATO effort for deep strike weapons - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK to unveil $50 billion NATO effort for deep strike weapons

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Defense Europe NATO

UK, European Allies Unveil $50B NATO Initiative for Advanced Deep Strike Weapons

European Nations Commit to Major Defense Investment

Overview of the $50 Billion Initiative

July 7 (Reuters) - Britain, France, Germany and other European nations will spend more than $50 billion over the next 10 years to develop long-range precision weapons in a boost to NATO's defence capabilities, the British government said on Wednesday.

Development of Advanced Long-Range Weapons

The weapons, which will be developed without Washington's involvement, will have the ability to accurately strike targets at least 300 km (186 miles) away and in some cases beyond 2,000 km, the British government said in a statement.

Statements from UK Leadership

"This UK-led initiative will allow us to step up our cooperation, bringing European Allies together to ensure NATO remains safe and secure for years to come," outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

NATO Summit and Announcement

Starmer is set to convene allies at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, where he will unveil the British-led initiative.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Nia Williams and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK, with France, Germany and others, commits over $50 billion over 10 years to develop long‑range precision strike weapons capable of reaching 300 km to over 2,000 km, outside US involvement.
  • The initiative launched at the July 7, 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara under the Ground‑Based Precision Strike Capabilities High Visibility Project with Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Turkey and the UK joining.
  • This move aligns with broader European defence efforts, including Germany, France, Italy and others’ European Long‑Range Strike Approach, aiming to boost interoperability, share costs and respond to evolving threats.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will European nations spend on the new NATO deep strike weapons initiative?
Britain, France, Germany and other European nations will spend over $50 billion in the next 10 years.
What is the purpose of the UK-led NATO defense initiative?
The initiative aims to develop long-range precision weapons to enhance NATO's defense capability.
Will the United States be involved in this NATO weapons program?
No, the development will be carried out without Washington's involvement.
What is the intended range of the new weapons being developed?
The weapons will be able to strike targets at least 300 km away, and some over 2,000 km.
Who will unveil the British-led initiative at the NATO summit?
Outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will unveil the initiative at the NATO summit in Ankara.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil jumps and bonds dip as US strikes Iran

Oil jumps and bonds dip as US strikes Iran

Image for UK jobs market downturn eases as pay pressure pick up, survey shows

UK jobs market downturn eases as pay pressure pick up, survey shows

Image for Soccer-European football revenue breaks €40 billion but growth is slowing, says Deloitte

Soccer-European football revenue breaks €40 billion but growth is slowing, says Deloitte

Image for US oil prices jump after US military launches strikes against Iran

US oil prices jump after US military launches strikes against Iran

Image for Trading Day: A chip on our shoulder: Volatile semis drag U.S. stocks lower, crude jumps

Trading Day: A chip on our shoulder: Volatile semis drag U.S. stocks lower, crude jumps

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy signs 'drone deals' with three countries

Ukraine's Zelenskiy signs 'drone deals' with three countries

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Coty to return Gucci Beauty license to Kering early in $400 million deal
Coty to return Gucci Beauty license to Kering early in $400 million deal
Image for Oil jumps after settlement as US revokes general license for Iran oil sales
Oil jumps after settlement as US revokes general license for Iran oil sales
Image for United States revokes license that authorized Iranian oil sales
United States revokes license that authorized Iranian oil sales
Image for LNG tanker at risk of exploding after vessels struck near Strait of Hormuz
LNG tanker at risk of exploding after vessels struck near Strait of Hormuz
Image for Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout
Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout
Image for UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over stabbing of Iranian journalist in London
UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over stabbing of Iranian journalist in London
Image for Olympics-IOC lifts Russia suspension, athletes to return to international competitions
Olympics-IOC lifts Russia suspension, athletes to return to international competitions
Image for UK and the Netherlands sign new $3.2 billion maritime partnership
UK and the Netherlands sign new $3.2 billion maritime partnership
Image for US coach Pochettino's viral shirt gives Hugo Boss welcome buzz
US coach Pochettino's viral shirt gives Hugo Boss welcome buzz
Image for Trump reiterates at NATO summit that Greenland should be controlled by US, not Denmark
Trump reiterates at NATO summit that Greenland should be controlled by US, not Denmark
Image for Pay gap between top and lowest Swiss earners has grown, study finds
Pay gap between top and lowest Swiss earners has grown, study finds
Image for Netherlands looks to move past Nexperia dispute with China, Dutch minister says
Netherlands looks to move past Nexperia dispute with China, Dutch minister says
View All Finance Posts