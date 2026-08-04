BioNTech lowers 2026 sales outlook as COVID vaccine demand softens

BioNTech's Financial Performance and Revised Outlook

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German vaccine maker BioNTech significantly lowered its full year sales outlook range on Tuesday due to softer-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine demand, as second quarter revenue fell by more than half and its net loss more than doubled.

Stock Market Reaction

Shares were down 5.5% at 1106 GMT following the results.

Updated Revenue Guidance

The company, which this week announced it had picked Guido Oelkers as its next CEO, now expects 2026 revenue between €1.6 billion and €1.9 billion ($1.84 billion-$2.19 billion) versus the €2 billion to €2.3 billion it had guided for in March.

Factors Behind the Revised Guidance

In addition to lower demand for its COVID-19 vaccine, it also cited the use of existing vaccine stockpiles in Germany and the deferral of milestone payments as reasons for the revised guidance.

Quarterly Financial Results

Revenue and Net Loss

Quarterly revenue slumped to €105.6 million, down from €260.8 million the year before, while the company's net loss expanded to €820.8 million in the quarter through June.

Cost Management Measures

BioNTech is now reining in spending, with adjusted R&D costs for the full year projected to be between €2.0 billion and €2.3 billion, down from a previous estimate of up to €2.5 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8688 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Linda Pasquini)