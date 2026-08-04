GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trump discusses land swaps for peace between Ukraine and Russia - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting Donald Trump announcing his proposal for land swaps to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, amidst ongoing conflict. This moment highlights his diplomatic approach to resolving tensions in Eastern Europe.
Finance

Exclusive-Ukraine's Fire Point starts to integrate European tech into missile defence system

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Defence Markets Missile Systems European Technology

Ukraine's Fire Point Advances Missile Defence with European Partners

Fire Point's Collaborative Efforts and Technological Innovations

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone and missile maker Fire Point has secured agreements from over a dozen European defence companies to provide radar, guidance and other systems for the Freyja missile defence project, and is starting to integrate the various systems, its CEO has said.

Urgent Need for Advanced Missile Defence

Ukraine had urgently sought partners to develop a weapon capable of stopping Russia's ballistic missiles. The pan-European project was launched officially in Paris last month by 10 governments and 12 defence firms - including Eurosam, Leonardo, Thales and SAAB.

Kyiv currently relies on the U.S.-made Patriot system to down ballistic missiles that fly at several times the speed of sound, but global shortages of its interceptor missiles, exacerbated by the war in Iran, have left Ukraine exposed.

"Pretty much everything is agreed," CEO Iryna Terekh told Reuters, saying 13 industrial partners had already joined. Fire Point aims to achieve its first successful interception by mid-2027, she added.

Development of the Freyja Missile Defence System

Integration of European Technologies

UKRAINE'S FIRE POINT BUILDS PAN-EUROPEAN FREYJA MISSILE 

The Ukrainian company is providing the FP7.X – a faster version of its FP7 ballistic missile – as the interceptor and is now integrating that with the guidance system, known as a seeker, Terekh said: 

"Right now we are in the most intense and also in the most complicated stage of finally assembling everything together with surveillance radars, with tracking radars, with the seekers."

Norway's Kongsberg is working on the command centre integrating the various systems. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industry publications have reported that Germany's Diehl Defence - which produces a seeker for its own IRIS-T air defence system - will provide the guidance system. 

A Diehl spokesperson confirmed the firm was in talks with Fire Point but declined to discuss details. Terekh declined to comment.

Cost and Production Goals

Fire Point aims to produce a ballistic interceptor for less than €1 million ($1.2 million) per missile, Terekh said - a quarter to a sixth of the cost of a Patriot. 

"We're trying to squeeze a program that usually takes 20 or 30 years into a matter of a couple of years," Terekh said, adding that there had been at least five tests of the interceptor missile.

The project would use open-source architecture and allow different options to swapped in and out - such as a Weibel radar for one made by Saab, according to Ukrainian officials.

The number of industrial partners could rise to around 20, which would increase production capacity, Terekh said. She added Fire Point was in talks with Ukrainian state-owned missile makers, but declined to name them.

Terekh said the participating companies would finance research and development until a minimum viable product (MVP) was reached - which she said would mean the successful interception of a ballistic missile.

Missile Readiness and Combat Capabilities

Launcher and Interceptor Effectiveness

ATTACK MISSILES NEARLY READY FOR COMBAT

"We expect the launcher to have from four to six missiles. So if from one batch there was an interception of a ballistic missile for MVP, this would be a wonderful result," Terekh said.

A missile gets through only if all the interceptors in a launcher miss. Keeping the probability of six misses in a row below 5% - an industry standard - requires each interceptor to hit roughly 40% of the time, according to Fabian Hoffmann, missile expert at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies.

If it could really be done for €1 million, it would be "pretty impressive", and "very cheap", Hoffmann said.

FP7 and FP9 Missile Variants

The FP7 missile has an attack variant that can be used to strike ground targets. This has undergone about 15 test launches and is now being certified by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, which she expected to take two to four more weeks.

Fire Point aims for first combat use of this version in early autumn, and late autumn for the much larger FP9 ballistic missile, which it says will be able to reach Moscow.

Terekh said the FP7's architecture was based on Soviet-era designs for the S300 and S400 interceptors, but that Fire Point's missile now shared only 20% similarity with those weapons.

Historical Context and Company Background

In a recent interview, Fire Point co-founder Denys Shtilierman said the Soviet plans had been procured as a favour by Timur Mindich, a former business associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who faces charges of corruption and is now a fugitive in Israel.

Fire Point says it declined an offer from Mindich to buy a stake in the company.

Engine Development and Future Prospects

FP5 Cruise Missile and Flamingo Engine

Fire Point is pressing ahead with building its own engine for its FP5 cruise missile, known as the Flamingo, which has hit several prominent military targets in Russia this year. 

It had been using second-hand jet engines - "digging through the cemetery of the engines ... like in a thrift store," Terekh said.

But these are getting harder and harder to find, so Fire Point is assembling the first 10 units of its own prototype.

"As soon as we're happy with the results of tests of these test engines, there'll definitely be many more Flamingos," Terekh said.

Financial Notes

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Fire Point leads the pan‑European FREYJA project as systems integrator, coordinating radar, seeker, and command‑control components with partners including Kongsberg, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Leonardo, Thales, Eurosam and Saab (president.gov.ua).
  • The coalition—comprising Ukraine and nine European countries—launched FREYJA in Paris on July 13, 2026, aiming for system readiness within twelve months, with a prototype interception expected by mid‑2027 (president.gov.ua).
  • The interceptor FP‑7.X seeks to deliver high-speed defence at approximately $700,000–€1 million per missile—substantially cheaper than Patriot interceptors—leveraging open architecture for modular integration (meta-defense.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ukraine's Fire Point integrating into its missile defence system?
Fire Point is integrating radar, guidance, and other technologies from over a dozen European defence partners into the Freyja missile defence project.
When is Fire Point aiming for its first successful missile interception?
Fire Point aims to achieve its first successful interception by mid-2027.
How does the cost of the new interceptor compare to U.S.-made Patriot missiles?
The new ballistic interceptor aims to cost less than €1 million per missile, a quarter to a sixth of the cost of a Patriot interceptor missile.
Which European companies are collaborating with Fire Point on this project?
Partners include Eurosam, Leonardo, Thales, SAAB, Kongsberg, and potentially Diehl Defence among others.
What is the FP7 missile, and what advancements does it offer?
The FP7 is a faster version of Fire Point's ballistic missile, used as the interceptor, with a variant capable of ground strikes also nearing combat readiness.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trading card games are 'extremely strong' and here to last, Asmodee CEO says

Trading card games are 'extremely strong' and here to last, Asmodee CEO says

Image for Exclusive-US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say

Exclusive-US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say

Image for Sterling holds steady as traders watch Iran talks and Japanese yen

Sterling holds steady as traders watch Iran talks and Japanese yen

Image for Spotify forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates

Spotify forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates

Image for SpaceX's satellite ambitions squeeze out rivals reliant on its rockets

SpaceX's satellite ambitions squeeze out rivals reliant on its rockets

Image for Analysis-Tesla's China footprint complicates path to possible SpaceX merger

Analysis-Tesla's China footprint complicates path to possible SpaceX merger

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Syria tells US it is willing to drastically drop Russian oil imports, sources say
Exclusive-Syria tells US it is willing to drastically drop Russian oil imports, sources say
Image for Canal+ buys rights to UEFA men's club competitions in Sub-Saharan Africa
Canal+ buys rights to UEFA men's club competitions in Sub-Saharan Africa
Image for FTSE 100 gains as BP and miners advance
FTSE 100 gains as BP and miners advance
Image for Bending Spoons makes first post-IPO acquisition with $1.3 billion Airtable deal
Bending Spoons makes first post-IPO acquisition with $1.3 billion Airtable deal
Image for Vattenfall wins contracts to build two offshore wind farms in Danish waters
Vattenfall wins contracts to build two offshore wind farms in Danish waters
Image for Analysis-Prestige beauty outpaces high-end bags as China's luxury spending evolves
Analysis-Prestige beauty outpaces high-end bags as China's luxury spending evolves
Image for European shares gain as corporate earnings take centre stage
European shares gain as corporate earnings take centre stage
Image for Czech ammunition maker CSG acquires industrial site in Germany
Czech ammunition maker CSG acquires industrial site in Germany
Image for Volvo Cars May-July sales volumes down 4% year-on-year
Volvo Cars May-July sales volumes down 4% year-on-year
Image for UK's Convatec expects higher second-half margin, launches $200 million buyback
UK's Convatec expects higher second-half margin, launches $200 million buyback
Image for UK's Metro Bank posts higher first-half profit on stronger lending
UK's Metro Bank posts higher first-half profit on stronger lending
Image for Dialysis firm FMC's shares slide despite earnings beat as US volumes disappoint again
Dialysis firm FMC's shares slide despite earnings beat as US volumes disappoint again
View All Finance Posts