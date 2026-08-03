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German watchdog BaFin orders NordLB bank to fix customer data shortcomings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German watchdog BaFin orders NordLB bank to fix customer data shortcomings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Money laundering Germany

BaFin Orders NordLB Bank to Resolve Customer Data Deficiencies in Germany

BaFin's Directive and NordLB's Response

Background of BaFin's Order

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Monday it had ordered NordLB to bring its customer data up to date to remedy deficiencies after the Hanover-headquartered lender was found to be in violation of the country's anti-money laundering law. 

Identified Deficiencies

• BaFin said it found deficiencies in NordLB's customer due diligence obligations, specifically shortcomings in processes and a considerable backlog in updating customer data.

• "The bank has thus violated the provisions of the Money Laundering Act," it said in a statement.

BaFin's Requirements

• BaFin ordered NordLB to submit and implement a plan to update customer data to comply with its legal obligations.

• It said its order had been legally binding since June 14.

NordLB's Reaction and Measures Taken

Bank's Statement

• NordLB said it was in "close, constructive and solution-oriented communication" with BaFin over the order and "significant progress" had already been made.

Implementation of Remedial Actions

• "We are working intensively to meet the requirements and have initiated appropriate measures. The required plan has already been developed and is being consistently implemented," it said.

Legal Framework and Compliance Obligations

Money Laundering Act Requirements

• Under Germany's Money Laundering Act, banks are required to fulfil customer due diligence requirements, including monitoring business relationships and ensuring data is up to date, to prevent their services from being used for criminal activity or the financing of terrorism.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Joe BavierEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • BaFin identified significant shortcomings at NordLB in customer due diligence processes, including a large backlog in updating client data, violating the Money Laundering Act (bafin.de).
  • The order to submit and implement a corrective customer-data update plan has been legally binding since June 14, and NordLB reports having already made significant progress (bafin.de).
  • NordLB is a major German Landesbank and part of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, with substantial assets and regional importance, increasing the significance of BaFin’s enforcement action (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BaFin order NordLB to update its customer data?
BaFin found deficiencies in NordLB's customer due diligence processes and a backlog in updating customer data, violating Germany's Money Laundering Act.
What law did NordLB violate according to BaFin?
NordLB was found to be in violation of Germany's Money Laundering Act due to failures in fulfilling customer due diligence obligations.
What steps has NordLB taken in response to BaFin's order?
NordLB stated it is working closely with BaFin, has developed a required plan, and is implementing appropriate measures to update customer data.
Since when is BaFin's order legally binding for NordLB?
The order from BaFin has been legally binding for NordLB since June 14.
What are the requirements for banks under Germany's Money Laundering Act?
Banks must fulfill due diligence, including updating customer data and monitoring relationships, to prevent criminal activity or terrorism financing.

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