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FTSE 100 slips as AstraZeneca drops on Bristol Myers merger talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 slips as AstraZeneca drops on Bristol Myers merger talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Markets stock market Mergers & Acquisitions

FTSE 100 Slides as AstraZeneca Plunges on Bristol Myers Merger Speculation

Market Overview and Key Movers

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Performance

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as AstraZeneca shares fell on reports of a potential tie-up with U.S. drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb, while lower oil prices dragged down energy heavyweights BP and Shell.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.10% to 10,857.49 points by 0931 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose nearly 1% to 24,206.25 points.

AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Merger Speculation

Market Reaction to Merger Talks

• AstraZeneca shares fell 6.2% as investors questioned the logic of a merger with Bristol Myers Squibb after reports they held preliminary talks about forming one of the world's biggest drugmakers. The stock was the top decliner in the FTSE 100.

Expert Commentary

• "The initial market reaction to the reports is highly circumspect, reflecting understandable caution about the scale of the deal. Major transactions of this kind often run into difficulties around integration and matching up different workplace cultures," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Oil Prices and Energy Sector Impact

• Meanwhile, shares of BP fell 1.6% and Shell dropped 0.8% as Brent crude prices fell about 5% after U.S. President Donald Trump held off a fresh attack on Iran as he sought a quick deal that would halt Tehran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. [O/R]

• The broader British stock market and global stocks, however, took comfort from the fall in oil prices.

Other Notable Movers and Economic Data

Housebuilding Stocks and Bond Yields

• Rate-sensitive housebuilding stocks including those in Vistry Group, Bellway and Persimmon climbed in the range of 4.8%-6.9% as UK bond yields fell on the back of a retreat in oil prices.

Manufacturing Activity

• British manufacturing activity expanded for a ninth straight month in July but at the slowest pace in four months, according to  S&P Global purchasing managers' data that points to a renewed impact from the Iran war towards the end of last month.

Shipping Services Firm Clarkson

• Among other movers, UK shipping services firm Clarkson rose 7.8%, leading gains across all London-listed stocks, after issuing upbeat full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru ; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • AstraZeneca shares fell sharply (around 6–7%) due to market skepticism over potential mega‑merger with Bristol Myers Squibb, one of the largest pharma tie‑ups (~$400 bn) (reddit.com).
  • Lower Brent crude—down around 5–6%—dragged energy majors BP (~1.6 %) and Shell (~0.8 %) lower, while benefitting rate‑sensitive housebuilders due to easing bond yields (ig.com).
  • Mid‑cap FTSE 250 bucked the trend, rising nearly 1% as broader market segments like housebuilders and shipping services gained, supported by falling yields and sector momentum (moneyweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AstraZeneca shares fall on the FTSE 100?
AstraZeneca shares dropped 6.2% due to reports of preliminary merger talks with Bristol Myers Squibb, causing investor skepticism about the deal.
How did BP and Shell stocks react to oil prices?
BP and Shell shares fell 1.6% and 0.8% respectively after oil prices dropped about 5% following U.S. President Trump's stance on Iran.
Which stocks gained on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250?
Housebuilding stocks like Vistry Group, Bellway, and Persimmon rose 4.8%-6.9%, while shipping firm Clarkson led gains with a 7.8% rise.
What was the overall movement of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices?
The FTSE 100 slipped 0.10% to 10,857.49, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose nearly 1% to 24,206.25 points.
How did British manufacturing activity perform in July?
British manufacturing expanded for a ninth month, but growth slowed to the weakest pace in four months due to renewed impact from the Iran war.

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