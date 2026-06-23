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Few in US say Iran war was worth it; Trump approval ties lowest of term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Few in US say Iran war was worth it; Trump approval ties lowest of term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Few in US say Iran war was worth it; Trump approval ties lowest of term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Reuters/Ipsos Poll Reveals Public Opinion on Iran War and Trump Approval

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Just one in four Americans believes President Donald Trump's war with Iran was worth its costs and a majority worry that a truce with Tehran is unlikely to last, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The five-day poll, which closed on Monday, also showed the war weighing heavily on Trump's popularity, with his approval rating dropping to 34%, a return to the lowest level of the Republican's second term that was last touched in an April survey.

Public Perception of the Iran War

Only 23% of Americans — including just half of Republicans — think the U.S. is now in a stronger position with Iran compared with its position before the war, the poll found. Some 35% of respondents think it is in a weaker position. The rest said they were not sure or that the U.S. position was about the same as before.

Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a preliminary deal on June 17 that would reopen oil and gas shipping lanes that were frozen by the conflict, while easing U.S.-led economic pressure on Iran.

Economic Impact and Oil Prices

The deal has led to a rapid drop in global crude oil prices, although for most Americans the price of gasoline remains considerably higher than it was before the February 28 U.S.-Israeli strikes that started the war. Iran responded to the initial attack with strikes that shut down a fifth of the global oil trade and damaged energy facilities of U.S. regional allies.

Was the Iran War Worth the Costs?

Poll Results on War Costs

NOT WORTH THE COSTS

Only 24% of Americans think the war with Iran was worth the costs, the Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Half of poll respondents said the conflict was not worth it and the rest were unsure.

Prospects for Lasting Peace

Some 63% of Americans think it unlikely that the deal Trump signed will lead to lasting peace between the two countries. About half of Republicans and eight in 10 Democrats said the deal was unlikely to deliver peace. Just 18% of Americans — including 10% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans — see lasting peace as likely.

Trump's Approval Ratings and Political Implications

Economic and Political Factors

Trump won the 2024 presidential election after promising to reduce inflation and keep America out of costly foreign wars. His political brand has long leaned on his background as a deal-making real estate developer and reality television star.

Trump's approval rating on the cost of living, at 22%, was near the lowest level of his presidency and below the rating of his Democratic predecessor in the White House, Joe Biden, at the end of his presidency.

Impact on Midterm Elections

Republican Prospects

MIDTERMS LOOM

Trump started his current term with a 47% approval rating, but his popularity has suffered amid high rates of inflation as well as controversy over his aggressive efforts to deport people in the country illegally, which have included deadly confrontations with pro-immigration activists.

His falling popularity could weigh on his Republican allies when they defend their congressional majorities in the November 3 midterm elections. The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that just 17% of independent registered voters said they would vote for the Republican in their district if the election were held today, compared with 34% who said they would pick the Democrat.

Approval on Immigration

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed just 37% of Americans approved of how Trump has handled immigration, the lowest of his term and down from 40% in the prior Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Poll Methodology

The latest poll gathered responses from 1,262 U.S. adults nationwide and its results had a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Only one in four Americans say the war with Iran was worth its costs, while 50% say it wasn’t and the rest are unsure—reflecting deep skepticism about the conflict’s justification (apnews.com)
  • Trump’s overall approval rating fell to 34%, matching the lowest level of his second term reached in April and 1 percentage point below May’s 35% (apnews.com)
  • Only 23% believe the U.S. is stronger now relative to before the war, while 35% think it is weaker, and 63% believe the June 17 deal with Iran is unlikely to result in lasting peace (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Americans think the Iran war was worth the costs?
Only 24% of Americans believe the war with Iran was worth its costs, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
How has Trump's approval rating been affected by the Iran war?
Trump's approval rating dropped to 34%, tying the lowest point of his second term, after the Iran war.
Do Americans think lasting peace with Iran is likely after the new deal?
63% of Americans think it is unlikely the deal with Iran will lead to lasting peace.
How did gas prices respond to the new Iran deal?
Global crude oil prices dropped rapidly, but U.S. gasoline prices remain higher than before the conflict.
How might Trump's falling approval affect the Republican midterm chances?
Trump's declining popularity could hurt his Republican allies as they defend their congressional majorities in the upcoming midterms.

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