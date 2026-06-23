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Russia says US hasn't followed through on Trump-Putin 'understandings'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Finance Politics Geopolitics US-Russia Relations

Russia Claims US Ignores Trump-Putin Alaska Summit ‘Understandings’ as Ukraine War Escalates

Russia Accuses US of Failing to Uphold Alaska Summit Agreements Amid Ukraine Conflict

By Mark Trevelyan

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia has accused the United States of failing to deliver on "understandings" reached between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at a summit in Alaska last August, a shift that suggests growing frustration in Moscow.

In the space of three days, three senior Russian officials have said, without providing specifics, that Washington has not followed through.

Their comments follow an intensification of Ukraine's drone strikes deep inside Russia - including two attacks last week on a Moscow oil refinery - and a Group of Seven summit at which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Trump and other Western leaders that Kyiv was turning the tide of the war.

Moscow rejects that, and has continued heavy attacks of its own.

Russian Officials Criticize US Commitment

‘Spirit of Alaska’ and the Kremlin’s Perspective

RUSSIA SAYS U.S. NOT LIVING UP TO 'SPIRIT OF ALASKA'

Ever since Trump began trying last year to end the war in Ukraine, sometimes criticising Putin but more often blaming Zelenskiy for failing to reach a deal, the Kremlin has repeatedly expressed gratitude for his efforts.

Since the Alaska summit, it has often spoken of "the spirit of Anchorage" - shorthand, analysts say, for Russia's contention that Trump is sympathetic to its central demand that Ukraine give up the whole of its Donbas region in return for a freezing of battle lines elsewhere.

The U.S. has not spelled out what, if anything, was agreed, and allied leaders were unconvinced that Trump had achieved anything by rolling out the red carpet for Putin.

However, only a month after the summit, Trump, in a characteristic shift, suggested Ukraine could recapture all the land Russia had seized, and Moscow was soon expressing disappointment.

Kremlin Statements and US Response

In the first of a flurry of high-level statements on the encounter, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday that only one side had remained committed to the understandings, "while the other side, as it now appears, has not been fully able to do its part".

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that the summit may have been a U.S. "ploy to buy time to rearm the Kyiv regime".

Lavrov's deputy, Sergei Ryabkov, also accused the U.S. of departing from the "fundamental understandings" reached in Alaska, according to Interfax. It quoted him as saying, however, that dialogue with the U.S. would continue.

"We also see Washington’s line moving closer to the most rabid anti-Russian policies pursued by the U.S.'s closest European allies - namely, the UK and France," another agency, RIA, quoted Ryabkov as saying, referring to last week's G7 summit in France.

Moscow’s Concerns and the Escalation of the Ukraine War

Economic and Military Pressures on Russia

'PUTIN NEEDS TO GIVE A RESPONSE'

Gerhard Mangott, an Austrian analyst and veteran Putin watcher, said the shift reflected Moscow's nervousness at a "very critical situation for the Russian economy and military" in light of a surge in Ukrainian attacks inside Russia. He said Moscow believed these were being assisted by the U.S.

"Putin needs to give a response that is visible to the population and that demonstrates that he still has cards to play," Mangott said, predicting further military escalation and a Russian push to get Trump back onside.

Putin, speaking about the recent Ukrainian strikes, said on Tuesday that "the entire West" was working for Kyiv.

Diplomatic Stalemate and Russia’s Expectations

US Mediation and Russia’s Diplomatic Frustration

Oleg Ignatov, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, said Russia was dismayed by the absence of U.S. mediation efforts since February, when Trump launched a war against Iran together with Israel, and Washington's attention shifted.

Russia has consistently ruled out the possibility of mediation by European governments, which have given little or no sign that they would encourage Kyiv to make major concessions.

Ignatov said Russia wanted the U.S. side to resume diplomacy to help Russia end the war on its own terms.

"There's no structured diplomatic process, there's no deal on the table, there's actually nothing," Ignatov said. "The Russians are very disappointed about this, they really want the Americans to engage."

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Antonov in Moscow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov says one side—implied to be the U.S.—has not fulfilled its part of the Anchorage understandings (defenddemocracy.press).
  • Foreign Minister Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s expectation that U.S.-proposed measures at Anchorage be enacted, calling it a crucial step toward ending the Ukraine war (aa.com.tr).
  • Despite trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and Geneva earlier in 2026, Russia laments the fading of the 'spirit of Anchorage' and signals renewed frustration with U.S. diplomatic follow-through (pravda.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What 'understandings' did Russia refer to from the Trump-Putin summit?
Russian officials claim there were non-specific 'understandings' from the Alaska summit regarding Ukraine, but the US has not disclosed full details.
Why is Russia dissatisfied with the US after the Trump-Putin summit?
Russia accuses the US of failing to honor supposed commitments from the summit and expresses disappointment over the lack of diplomatic progress on Ukraine.
How has the situation in Ukraine affected US-Russia relations?
Intensified Ukrainian attacks inside Russia and shifting US focus have led to growing frustration and calls from Moscow for renewed diplomacy.
What do Russian officials believe about US involvement in the Ukraine war?
Russian officials suggest the US is supporting Ukraine militarily and not mediating, moving closer to the stance of European allies.
Has any new diplomatic progress been made between Russia and the US?
No new structured diplomatic process is underway, and Russia is pushing for renewed US engagement to end the conflict on its terms.

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