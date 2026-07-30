US Executes Air Strikes in Iran Following Attempted Attacks on US Forces
US Air Strikes in Iran: Details and Context
Official Announcement and Timing of Strikes
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States is conducting air strikes in Iran, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday.
Start Time of Military Action
The strikes started at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT), it said.
Reason for the Air Strikes
Response to Attempted Iranian Attacks
"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)