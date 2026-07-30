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US carries out fresh Iran strikes, CENTCOM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US carries out fresh Iran strikes, CENTCOM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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US Executes Air Strikes in Iran Following Attempted Attacks on US Forces

US Air Strikes in Iran: Details and Context

Official Announcement and Timing of Strikes

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States is conducting air strikes in Iran, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday.

Start Time of Military Action

The strikes started at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT), it said.

Reason for the Air Strikes

Response to Attempted Iranian Attacks

"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • CENTCOM said the strikes were launched at 8 p.m. EDT on July 29 (0000 GMT) as retaliation for Iran’s attempted assaults on U.S. forces. (apnews.com)
  • The military action follows a thwarted Iranian missile/drone assault on U.S. bases in Jordan and elsewhere, and comes amid escalating hostilities that threaten a return to full-scale regional war. (apnews.com)
  • This marks the latest in a series of U.S. retaliatory strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure—spanning radar, drone, missile, and command and control sites—as part of ongoing efforts to deter aggression and protect U.S. personnel and commercial shipping. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US conduct air strikes in Iran?
CENTCOM stated the strikes were a response to attempted Iranian attacks on US forces.
When did the US air strikes in Iran start?
The air strikes began at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) on Wednesday.
Who reported the US air strikes in Iran?
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the air strikes.
What was CENTCOM's statement on the air strikes?
CENTCOM called the strikes a powerful response to Iranian actions against US forces.

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