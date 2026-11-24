Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Returns as CEO After Scandal and Stock Soars
By Greg Bensinger, Deepa Seetharaman, Erin Banco and Steve Holland
Jensen Huang’s Scandal, Ouster, and Triumphant Return
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - In the AI era, everything moves fast.
The Scandal and Boardroom Drama
Jensen Huang's 11-day transformation from persona non grata to prodigal emperor happened before Nvidia began in earnest its investigation into myriad allegations against him, including the executive’s extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese asset. Reuters could not confirm Alice Huang's affiliation with the Chinese government.
Comparisons to Other Tech Comebacks
Few parallels exist. Walt Disney’s Bob Iger retired in 2020 but came back just two years later before leaving again earlier this year. Among tech firm founders, only Zynga’s Mark Pincus and Workday’s Aneel Bhusri, who both spent about two years away as CEOs, come anywhere close. Steve Jobs spent a dozen years away from Apple. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's whiplash return from exile in five days in 2023 is an exception.
But none of them were shrouded in as much scandal as Huang’s dizzying fall and rapid exoneration, which came after allegations of multiple affairs, including with subordinates and an executive for a key customer.
The Nvidia board vowed not to reinstate him as recently as Tuesday. But amid pressure from shareholders, venture capitalists and President Donald Trump, Nvidia announced early Monday Huang would once again control the company.
The shares jumped as much as 32% on Monday.
Details of the Allegations
Huang’s initial downfall stemmed from revelations he had a lengthy affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was a director of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company. In the fallout, Reuters reported he had had affairs with two staffers, causing the board to lose confidence in the 63-year-old CEO. He was replaced by Nvidia CFO Colette Kress while the company searched for a permanent successor.
Among the shortlist of candidates, the board reached out, according to reports, to Rene Haas, CEO of Arm, which at 7 a.m. ET (1200 GMT) announced it had extended its contract with Haas through 2033.
Within two hours, Nvidia announced Huang's return.
Industry and Political Reactions
Turning a Blind Eye?
With Nvidia seen as a critical piece of the AI economy, industry executives circled the wagons around the fallen CEO, including on social media and in urgent calls to the board of directors, according to media reports, as Nvidia lost about $1 trillion in market value, casting doubt on the AI trade that had boosted global markets over four years.
University of Washington professor Margaret O'Mara, who writes about the history of technology, said the norm in Silicon Valley has often been to "let this indispensable man do his innovative stuff" and let misbehavior slide. “You can be a brilliant jerk if you can get things done," she said.
Support from Wall Street and Tech Leaders
Reaction to Jensen Huang’s return was swift.
In addition to Wall Street's elation, Trump praised the board for having “made the correct and proper decision” while taking credit for its U-turn. Elon Musk said on X that “the mistake has been corrected,” and venture capitalists like Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner celebrated the move on social media.
Criticism from Lawmakers
Criticizing the move were elected officials on both sides of the aisle. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said it was “reckless” and the Nvidia board still owed Congress answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls. Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska said Nvidia’s leadership ought to have ignored the Trump administration’s “inexplicable desire to save Huang.”
Ongoing Legal and Ethical Issues
Meanwhile, Nvidia is facing a shareholder suit alleging the company and Huang defrauded shareholders by concealing Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang. And Reuters reported exclusively last week that Huang misled several of the company's leaders, including its general counsel, about the nature of his relationship with Alice Huang.
Huang had apologized for his behavior in an email to Nvidia staff saying, “My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do.”
Corporate Accountability in Perspective
His return contrasts with traditional accountability in corporate America where inter-office affairs with subordinates are disqualifying. Consider the fate of the CEOs of Nestle, BP, Norfolk Southern and Kohl’s, who in just the past three years were all pushed out for inappropriate workplace relationships.
"Accepting the resignation was right," said Nada Kakbadse, Henley Business School professor of corporate governance and ethics, referring to Nvidia. "A relationship with a direct report, plus reports that he misled the general counsel, is a code-of-conduct problem and not a private matter. The reinstatement is the weak decision."
Key Person Risk and National Security Concerns
The Role of the US Government
Yet, Nvidia is viewed in Washington as critical to the advancement of AI, making Huang’s purgatory, like AI itself, rapid. The Trump administration moved quickly, playing a singular role in Huang’s return.
Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the weekend were personally engaged with Nvidia’s board to pressure them to reinstate Huang, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
US Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also played roles in determining Jensen Huang was not a security risk to the US and did not see any evidence that he did anything illegal or untoward related to US national security, these people said.
Debates Over National Security Risk
In conversations over the weekend, administration and White House officials debated whether there could be a national security crisis because he personally held relationships with supply chain companies deemed critical, one of the people said.
The Nvidia CEO, the White House said, had been unaware that Alice Huang had any affiliations with the Chinese state, one person told Reuters.
So, despite its assurances that it would seek a new leader, the Nvidia board reversed its decision and a