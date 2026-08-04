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Finance

Trading card games are 'extremely strong' and here to last, Asmodee CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Trading Card Games Remain a Key Revenue Driver for Asmodee and Hasbro

By Vera Dvorakova

The Enduring Popularity and Financial Impact of Trading Card Games

Trading Card Games as a Core Product Category

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Board gaming company Asmodee's chief executive said on Tuesday that trading card games, an "extremely strong" category in its catalogue, were here to stay.

Trading cards are typically sold in sealed booster packs, a format which encourages repeated purchases by collectors and players alike.

Diversity in Trading Card Game Titles

"On a game-by-game basis, maybe some will see ups and downs, but what's very strong with Asmodee is that we are not depending or relying just on one," Thomas Koegler told Reuters, referring to the range of trading card titles the company distributes.

Koegler said that many of these games were dedicated to specific communities that may overlap slightly, but appear quite separated from one another.

Financial Performance and Revenue Growth

Asmodee's Revenue Breakdown

Trading card games have been an important revenue driver for Asmodee. In the fiscal year that ended in March, they generated 61% of Asmodee's revenue, while Asmodee-published games made up 31%. Trading card game sales also rose 23.1% in the first quarter of the new financial year.

Hasbro's Success with Magic: The Gathering

Asmodee is not the only company benefiting from the strength of trading card games. Hasbro, whose "Magic: The Gathering" cards Asmodee distributes, in July reported a 27% revenue boost from the card game in its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming unit.

Increasing Player Engagement

Both Asmodee and Hasbro noted an increase in player engagement with trading cards in their respective quarterly reports.

Expanding Distribution and Strategic Acquisitions

Key Trading Card Game Titles Distributed by Asmodee

Stockholm-listed Asmodee also distributes Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh and One Piece trading cards.

Recent Deals and Acquisitions

Since its spin-off from games group Embracer in February 2025, Asmodee has been steadily acquiring studios and rights to games. It signed a deal to distribute Bandai's new Naruto trading card game in July and bought board game publisher ATM Gaming in March.

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • TCGs accounted for 61% of Asmodee’s fiscal‑year‑end March revenue, while other published games contributed 31%, and TCG sales rose 23.1% in Q1 of the new financial year.
  • Hasbro also reported strong performance in its TCG segment, with Magic: The Gathering delivering 27% revenue growth in Q2 2026, boosting the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming unit.
  • Since spinning off from Embracer in February 2025, Asmodee has been expanding through acquisitions and partnerships—including a July deal to distribute Bandai’s Naruto TCG and completing the ATM Gaming acquisition in March/April 2026, valued at €180 million.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue do trading card games generate for Asmodee?
Trading card games generated 61% of Asmodee's revenue in the fiscal year ending in March.
Which trading card games does Asmodee distribute?
Asmodee distributes Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, One Piece, and Magic: The Gathering cards, among others.
How did trading card game sales perform in the latest quarter for Asmodee?
Trading card game sales rose 23.1% in the first quarter of the new financial year.
What recent moves has Asmodee made in the trading card and board game market?
Since spinning off from Embracer, Asmodee has signed a deal to distribute Bandai's new Naruto card game and bought ATM Gaming.
How are Hasbro and Asmodee benefiting from trading card games?
Both companies saw revenue boosts and increased player engagement from trading card games like Magic: The Gathering.

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