UN Security Council Launches Informal Polls to Select Next UN Chief

Overview of the UN Secretary-General Selection Process

July 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will hold an initial round of informal closed-door "straw poll" ballots on Thursday to assess support for the seven candidates currently vying to become the next head of the United Nations.

Candidates for the Next UN Secretary-General

The candidates, from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guyana, Senegal and Uganda, are seeking to replace Antonio Guterres of Portugal when he steps down at the end of this year after two five-year terms.

Challenges Facing the Incoming Secretary-General

Guterres' successor faces the task of revitalizing an organization in crisis and declining stature that is under increasing pressure to reform a bloated, costly bureaucracy and cut duplication across its many agencies.

Understanding the Straw Polls

Straw polls are informal, non-binding votes conducted among the Security Council's 15 members. They are asked whether they "encourage," "discourage" or have "no opinion" on each candidate.

The ballots are secret and only Council members are present during the exercise.

Timeline and Process

There is no clear front-runner and historical precedent suggests multiple rounds of polling could continue through the summer and conclude in late September or early October. The process could take longer if no consensus candidate emerges.

List of Current Candidates

The current candidates are Argentina's Rafael Grossi, head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog; former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet; former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan; former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa; former Guyanese Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett; former Senegalese President Macky Sall; and Ugandan diplomat Olara Otunnu, who entered the race last week.

Other candidates can still join the contest.

Role of Permanent Members and Voting Procedure

In the early rounds of straw polls, identical ballots are cast, allowing diplomats to see overall levels of support and opposition without revealing whether negative votes came from one of the Council's five veto-wielding permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

At a later stage, P5 members use a different color from elected members that reveals whether a candidate has received a "discourage" vote from one of them.

Final Selection and Appointment

The Security Council ultimately adopts a resolution, traditionally behind closed doors, recommending an appointment to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. This needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes and subsequent General Assembly approval has long been seen as a rubber stamp.

Current Security Council President's Statement

The current Security Council president is the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its U.N. ambassador, Zenon Mukongo Ngay, confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that the first round of straw polls would take place on Thursday morning.

He said Otunnu would be included, even though he has yet to take part in informal hearings completed by other candidates.

Historical Note on Straw Polls

Otunnu's CV states that he invented the system of straw polls to choose a new secretary-general while president of the Security Council in 1981.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)