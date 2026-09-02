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Finance

UK's TT Electronics profit soars as turnaround efforts gain traction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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TT Electronics Profit Soars 37% as Turnaround Gains Traction in 2026 Forecast

TT Electronics 2026 Profit Forecast and Turnaround Highlights

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Electronic components maker TT Electronics forecast full-year profit to exceed current market expectations on Wednesday after posting a 37% jump in half-year profit, as orders increased and its turnaround efforts helped cut costs.

Key Financial Details

Here are some details:

Profit and Market Expectations

• TT now expects 2026 adjusted operating profit to be ahead of the current market view of £35 million ($47.27 million) on average in a company-compiled consensus.

Cost-Reduction Initiatives

• The company is implementing a cost-reduction programme that includes site closures and organisational changes, while reviewing its portfolio.

• TT said its cost-reduction programme remains on track, with annualised savings from fiscal 2027 onward expected to exceed £6 million.

Share Performance

• Shares of the company rose as much as 11.9% to 151 pence in early trading, the highest level since November 2025.

Strategic Business Developments

Components Business Review

• TT said it had received an "encouraging" level of interest following a strategic review of its Components business and is evaluating a potential divestment, though any transaction would depend on valuation.

Leadership Commentary

CEO Statement

• "The first half demonstrates that the actions we took in 2025 are starting to deliver tangible results," CEO Eric Lakin said in a statement, adding that order intake had been strong across all its divisions.

Takeover Talks and Revenue Outlook

• The company, whose takeover talks with Swiss firm Cicor Technologies collapsed earlier this year after failing to secure sufficient shareholder support, also expects revenue to return to organic growth in the second half.

Financial Performance Overview

Half-Year Results

• The company reported adjusted operating profit of £18.5 million for the half year ended June 30, compared with £13.5 million a year ago on an organic basis.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7404 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted operating profit up 37% in H1 2026 to £18.5m, margin expanded to 8.1% (230bps increase) (investegate.co.uk)
  • Cost‑reduction programme on track: net savings ~£3m in 2026, annualised savings >£6m from 2027 (investegate.co.uk)
  • Strategic moves delivering: Cleveland site turnaround, Components business back to profitability, strong order intake gives confidence for organic growth in H2 (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to TT Electronics' 37% jump in half-year profit?
The profit increase was driven by higher orders and successful turnaround efforts, including cost reduction measures.
How has TT Electronics implemented cost reductions?
TT Electronics initiated a cost-reduction programme involving site closures, organisational changes, and portfolio reviews.
How did TT Electronics' shares react to the latest results?
Shares rose by as much as 11.9% in early trading, reaching their highest level since November 2025.
What are TT Electronics' expectations for revenue growth?
The company expects a return to organic revenue growth in the second half of the year.

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