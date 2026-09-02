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Opera loses court challenge against EU exemption of Microsoft's Edge from DMA rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Opera loses court challenge against EU exemption of Microsoft's Edge from DMA rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Finance EU Regulation Antitrust technology Markets

Opera Loses EU Antitrust Case Challenging Edge's DMA Exemption

Overview of the EU Antitrust Ruling and Its Implications

By Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta

Background of the Case

BRUSSELS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian browser maker Opera on Wednesday lost its court challenge against EU antitrust regulators' decision to exempt Microsoft's browser Edge from rules reining in the power of Big Tech.

The Digital Markets Act and Edge's Exemption

The European Commission in its 2024 decision said Edge was not an important gateway for businesses to reach users even though it met the quantitative criteria set out under the Digital Markets Act which sets out a list of dos and don'ts for Big Tech.

Opera's Arguments Against the Commission

Opera argued that the Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, had misapplied the criteria.

Court's Decision and Reasoning

The Luxembourg-based General Court sided with the EU antitrust watchdog which has notched a string of court victories over its DMA decisions, raising the bar for legal challenges.

"The General Court upholds the Commission's decision not to designate Microsoft as a gatekeeper in relation to Edge," judges said.

They said the EU enforcer did not err by accepting Microsoft's 'sufficiently substantiated arguments to demonstrate that Edge did not constitute an important gateway'.

Historical Context and Previous Disputes

Opera has long been at loggerheads with Microsoft. Its 2007 complaint about its U.S. rival led to a €561 million EU antitrust fine against Microsoft in 2013 for failing to offer users a choice of Web browser.

Case Reference

The case is T-357/24 Opera Norway v Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Opera Norway’s legal bid (Case T‑357/24) sought annulment of the Commission’s decision not to treat Microsoft Edge as a DMA ‘gatekeeper,’ arguing misapplication of Articles 3(1), 3(4) and 3(5) (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • The General Court ruled today—September 2, 2026—that the Commission reasonably accepted Microsoft’s arguments that Edge does not represent an “important gateway” for businesses, despite meeting quantitative thresholds (boursorama.com).
  • This outcome adds to the EU’s strong legal track record in defending DMA decisions, amid similar challenges by Apple, Meta and ByteDance (data.consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Opera challenge the EU's decision regarding Microsoft Edge?
Opera argued that the European Commission misapplied criteria in exempting Edge from Digital Markets Act rules.
What was the outcome of Opera’s court challenge against the EU?
The General Court sided with the EU regulators, rejecting Opera's challenge and upholding Microsoft's exemption.
What is the Digital Markets Act (DMA)?
The DMA is an EU regulation establishing rules to limit the dominance of major technology companies.
What precedent has Opera set with its previous complaints against Microsoft?
Opera's earlier complaint contributed to a €561 million EU antitrust fine against Microsoft in 2013.
What case number was assigned to Opera’s legal challenge?
The case number is T-357/24 Opera Norway v Commission.

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