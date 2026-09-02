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Russia's Putin renames planned 'Power of Siberia 2' pipeline to 'Power of Baikal' pipeline, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Putin Renames Russia's Planned 'Power of Siberia 2' Gas Pipeline to 'Power of Baikal'

Overview of the Pipeline Renaming and Project Details

Announcement of the Name Change

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has renamed the planned "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline to China to the "Power of Baikal" pipeline, Russia's Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said on Wednesday.

Project Status and Unchanged Elements

He did not say if any other elements of the project had been changed.

Details from the Eastern Economic Forum

"We are in the final stages of moving to the construction of the project formerly known as Power of Siberia 2, but thanks to Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin), he named it, quite literally, Power of Baikal," Tsivilev told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Pacific port of Vladivostok.

Pipeline Specifications and Route

The planned 2,600-km (1,616-mile) pipeline is expected to carry 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to ​China through Mongolia from the Arctic gas fields of Yamal. It would complement the existing Power of Siberia ​1 pipeline that brought 38 bcm of gas from Russia to China last year.

Challenges and Pricing Disagreements

The planned pipeline  has long been stalled due to disagreements over the price of the gas it will carry. Putin has said that the price of gas would be based on a market formula similar to the one Russia uses to calculate the cost of shipments to Europe. 

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya AstakhovaEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin rechristened the stalled Power of Siberia 2 pipeline as Power of Baikal at the Eastern Economic Forum, underlining political branding but leaving project particulars unchanged so far.
  • Negotiations with China remain stalled, with disputes over gas pricing, financing, and China’s leverage still unresolved despite prior declarations of market-based pricing (energypolicy.columbia.edu).
  • The pipeline remains strategically significant for Russia’s pivot to Asia and energy market diversification post-European sanctions, but practical hurdles—including logistics, financing, and Mongolia transit coordination—continue to stall progress (energypolicy.columbia.edu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new name for the 'Power of Siberia 2' pipeline?
The pipeline has been renamed to the 'Power of Baikal' pipeline by President Vladimir Putin.
Where will the 'Power of Baikal' pipeline transport gas?
It will transport gas from Russia's Yamal fields to China through Mongolia.
How much gas is the 'Power of Baikal' pipeline expected to carry?
The pipeline is expected to carry 50 billion cubic metres of gas annually.
Has the price for gas on the 'Power of Baikal' pipeline been decided?
The price will be based on a market formula similar to that used for shipments to Europe.
Why was the 'Power of Siberia 2' pipeline project delayed?
The project was stalled due to disagreements over the gas pricing.

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